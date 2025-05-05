On Behalf Of The United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of President Of Gabon

On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of His Excellency Brice Oligui Nguema, President of the Gabonese Republic, which was held in the capital, Libreville, after his presidential election success.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan underlined that relations between the UAE and Gabon are continuously evolving, highlighting the significant opportunities to further develop and strengthen these ties for the mutual benefit of both nations.

For his part, H.E. President Nguema conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, His Excellency President Nguema expressed his appreciation to the UAE for its participation in the inauguration ceremony and reaffirmed his commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation in support of the shared interests of both countries and their peoples.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.