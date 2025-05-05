J&K News: Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout In Poonch, Seize Ieds Days After Pahalgam Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) A joint operation of the Indian Army's Romeo force and special operations group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on May 4, uncovered and busted a terrorist hideout in Poonch , according to a Hindustan Times report.

The security forces found five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless sets, besides other items in the hideout situated in the forest area in Poonch district of J&K, an official told PTI on May 5.

The officials added that the joint operation tracked the hideout in Marhote area of Surankote late on May 4.

“All the ready-to-use IEDs, weighing between half-a-kg and five kg, were destroyed in a controlled explosion on-the-spot, thwarting terrorist plans to set off explosions in the border district,” the officials said.

They added that two IEDs were found planted inside steel buckets, and three others were packed in tiffin boxes. Besides the IEDs, two wireless sets, five packets containing urea, one five litre gas cylinder, one binocular, three woolen caps, three blankets and some trousers and utensils were also found at the hideout.

Meanwhile, officials on May 5 also informed that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in eight forward sectors along the J&K Line of Control, violating ceasefire agreements and prompting retaliation from Indian troops.

“During the night of May 4 and 5, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri , Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J-K. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” a defence spokesperson in Jammu said.

This marks the 11th consecutive night of Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the LoC, amidst heightened tensions between the countries after the killing of 26 people in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The firing exchanges have made the February 2021 ceasefire agreement redundant, with widespread violations by Pakistan in scores of sectors along the 740-kilometer-long LoC.

(With input from PTI)



The operation underscores the proactive measures taken by security forces against terrorism.

IEDs pose a severe threat to public safety; their recovery prevents potential attacks. Joint operations between different security agencies enhance effectiveness in counter-terrorism efforts.

