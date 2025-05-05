Who Is Stephen Miller? Donald Trump May Tap Deputy Chief Of Staff For NSA Role

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump said he is considering naming Stephen Miller as the National Security Adviser (NSA), succeeding Mike Waltz. The US President said he expects to fill the job within about six months.

Trump had ousted Waltz on Thursday and named Secretary of State Marco Rubio to the position on an interim basis. Rubio will serve as both the US secretary of state and national security adviser for a minimum of six months.

However, US officials say they expect Trump to be in no hurry to fill the job permanently.“I'm going to be naming somebody,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Who is Stephen Miller?

Stephen Miller is currently the deputy chief of staff for Trump.

He was a central figure in shaping the Trump administration's immigration policies, including the controversial family separation policy at the US-Mexico border and the travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries.

Talking about the likelihood of Miller taking over as the US NSA, Trump said,“I think he sort of indirectly already has that job. Because he has a lot to say about a lot of things.”

“He's a very valued person in the administration, Stephen,” he added.

Why was Mike Waltz ousted?

Mike Waltz was ousted after a scandal erupted over his creation of a Signal group to share real-time updates on US military action in Yemen.

The chat drew particular attention because Waltz, or someone using his account, accidentally added a prominent journalist to the group.

The revelation that Waltz was using TeleMessage, which appears to have a similar interface and functionality as Signal, has only heightened the concerns over the security of his communications.