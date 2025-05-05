Air India Suspends Tel Aviv Flights Till May 6

Dhaka: Air India on Sunday (May 4) announced the immediate suspension of all flight operations to and from Tel Aviv after a missile strike was reported near the city's airport earlier in the day.

The Tata-owned airline stated that the suspension will remain in effect until May 6, 2025, as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger and crew safety.

The airline cited the safety of its passengers and staff as the primary reason for the temporary halt.

“Consequent to developments in Tel Aviv this morning, our operations to and from Tel Aviv will remain suspended with immediate effect till 6th May 2025, to ensure the safety of our customers and staff.

Our colleagues on ground are assisting customers and helping them with alternative arrangements," " the airline said in its official statement on social media platform X.

AI also confirmed that passengers holding valid tickets for travel between 4th and 6th May 2025 will be eligible for a one-time waiver. This includes either rescheduling their travel without penalty or opting for a full refund upon cancellation.

Customers are advised to check the Air India website or contact customer service for updates and further information regarding their bookings.

Earlier on Sunday, Air India flight AI139 from Delhi to Tel Aviv was en route to Israel when a missile-reportedly launched from Yemen-landed near Ben Gurion Airport. The attack occurred less than an hour before the aircraft was scheduled to land.

