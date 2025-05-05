5 Explosive Devices Recovered As Forces Bust Hideout In J&K's Poonch

All the ready-to-use IEDs, weighing between half-a-kg and five kg, were destroyed in a controlled explosion on-the-spot, thwarting terrorist plans to set off explosions in the border district, the officials said.

The hideout was busted during a joint search operation by army and special operations group of J-K police at Suranthal in Marhote area of Surankote late Sunday evening, the officials said.

While two IEDs were found planted inside steel buckets, three others were packed in tiffin boxes, the officials said.

In addition, the officials said two wireless sets, five packets containing urea, one five litre gas cylinder, one binocular, three woolen caps, three blankets and some trousers and utensils were recovered from the hideout.

