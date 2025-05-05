5 Explosive Devices Recovered As Forces Bust Hideout In J&K's Poonch

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- Security forces unearthed a terrorist hideout in a forest area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of five improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and two wireless sets, officials said on Monday.
All the ready-to-use IEDs, weighing between half-a-kg and five kg, were destroyed in a controlled explosion on-the-spot, thwarting terrorist plans to set off explosions in the border district, the officials said.
The hideout was busted during a joint search operation by army and special operations group of J-K police at Suranthal in Marhote area of Surankote late Sunday evening, the officials said.
While two IEDs were found planted inside steel buckets, three others were packed in tiffin boxes, the officials said.
In addition, the officials said two wireless sets, five packets containing urea, one five litre gas cylinder, one binocular, three woolen caps, three blankets and some trousers and utensils were recovered from the hideout.
