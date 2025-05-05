Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts Conference On Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, And Tomorrow

2025-05-05 03:09:38
A conference titled "Azerbaijan's Pharmaceutical Industry: Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow" is currently underway in Baku.

According to Azernews , the event is being held at the Heydar Aliyev Center and has drawn the participation of senior officials from various government institutions, as well as ambassadors and representatives from European pharmaceutical companies.

The conference aims to review the development of Azerbaijan's pharmaceutical sector, explore current challenges and opportunities, and discuss future strategies for growth and international cooperation.

