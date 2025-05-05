Remote Exam Center Puts Education Of Bara's Girls At Risk

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Dozens of female students from Government Girls Degree College Alam Gudar in Bara tehsil may be unable to sit for their annual board exams after being assigned a private school examination center located nearly 15 kilometers away in Bar Qambar Khel.

According to sources, around 280 students from the college have been allotted a distant private school as their exam venue, raising serious concerns among parents over the lack of accessible transportation and safety.

Parents expressed frustration, stating that the long commute poses significant challenges and may prevent many girls from attending their exams. In a region where the literacy rate for girls is already critically low, assigning remote exam centers threatens to push more young women out of the education system.

They urged MNA Iqbal Afridi, MPAs Abdul Ghani Afridi and Suhail Ahmed, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary, Peshawar Commissioner, and education officials to review the decision immediately. They demanded that the fully equipped hall of Government Girls Degree College Alam Gudar be designated as the exam center to ensure girls are not denied their right to education.