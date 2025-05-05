403
Bank of Japan Maintains Interest Rate
(MENAFN) On Thursday, the Bank of Japan opted to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 0.5 percent, aligning with what the market had anticipated.
This decision reflects the central bank’s steady approach to monetary policy amid a gradually evolving economic landscape.
In its Economic Activity and Price Outlook document, the bank projected that Japan would likely witness modest expansion in its economic performance.
This outlook underlines a period of measured progress rather than rapid acceleration.
The report highlighted that core inflation is expected to lose strength, primarily as a consequence of the broader economic deceleration.
However, it also noted that as economic growth improves, expectations for inflation over the medium and long term will increase.
Additionally, the pace of core inflation's rise is forecasted to gain speed incrementally.
This suggests a slow but steady build-up in price pressures over time.
Lastly, the document indicated that exports and manufacturing output have remained largely consistent, despite some early shipments triggered by the recent increase in U.S. import duties.
