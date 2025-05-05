M7 Returns With Masterclass Series

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: M7, Qatar's leading epicentre for innovation in fashion, design, and technology, is pleased to announce the return of its masterclass series, in collaboration with The Design Studio by Azza Fahmy (DSAF). This year's focus is The Advanced Jewellery Design Masterclass - Repetition and Rhythm, which will take place from May 12 to 15, 2025, at M7's Learning Space.

Over the course of four days, participants will work closely with experts from the Studio to refine their skills and artistic vision.

