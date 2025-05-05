Paratus: Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: "PLSV") ("Paratus" or the "Company") refers to its stock exchange announcements dated April 2, 2025, regarding the initiation of a repurchase of up to 1,600,000 shares through open market transactions on the Euronext Oslo Børs (the "Buyback"), pursuant to an agreement with Arctic Securities AS ("Arctic"), and April 25, 2025, regarding the extension of the Buyback timeline. A total NOK amount equivalent to $5 million has been set aside for the Buyback. The Buyback commenced on April 2, 2025, and will remain in effect until the earlier of; (i) the acquisition of the maximum number of shares as set above; (ii) the maximum total consideration as set out above has been reached; or (iii) May 28, 2025. For the period from April 28, 2025, to and including May 2, 2025, the Company purchased a total of 176,500 shares at an average price of NOK 36.4282 per share. All transactions during the period were carried out under the agreement with Arctic and comprise all transactions made by or on behalf of the Company. Please find below the transaction overview:

Transaction overview Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 28 April 2025 XOSL 21,500 38.1231 819,647 29 April 2025 XOSL 52,500 36.9464 1,939,687 30 April 2025 XOSL 55,500 36.1430 2,005,939 02 May 2025 XOSL 47,000 35.4109 1,664,311

Previously disclosed buyback under the program (accumulated)

581,000 35.8009 20,800,295

Accumulated buyback under the program

757,500 35.9470 27,229,880

Following the completion of the above transactions, the Company owns a total of 6,157,500 of own shares, corresponding to 3.63% of the Company's share capital.

An overview of all transactions made under the Buyback that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this notice and available at .

For further information, please contact:

Robert Jensen, CEO

[email protected]

+47 958 26 729

Baton Haxhimehmedi, CFO

[email protected]

+47 406 39 083

About Paratus

Paratus Energy Services Ltd. (ticker: PLSV) is an investment holding company of a group of leading energy services companies. The Paratus Group is primarily comprised of its ownership of Fontis Energy and a 50/50 JV interest in Seagems. Fontis Energy is an offshore drilling company with a fleet of five high -specification jack-up rigs working under contracts in Mexico. Seagems is a leading subsea services company, with a fleet of six multi-purpose pipe-laying support vessels under contracts in Brazil. In addition, Paratus is the largest shareholder in Archer Ltd, a global oil services company, listed on the Euronext Oslo Børs.

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4144789

The following files are available for download:

Paratus - Appendix Buyback Transaction List 28 April - 2 May 2025 Paratus - Transactions Made Under Share Buyback Program 05022025

SOURCE Paratus Energy Services Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED