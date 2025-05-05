MPD Makes Arrest In Southeast Stabbing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a stabbing in Southeast.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 3300 block of 10th Place, Southeast, for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult woman suffering from stab wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, May 2, 2025, at approximately 11:00 p.m., officers were flagged down and provided information that led to the positive identification of 39-year-old Roshawn Petway of Southeast, D.C., as the suspect in the stabbing. Petway was subsequently arrested and charged with Assault With A Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Aggravated Assault.

CCN: 25058495

