Women, Youth And Persons With Disabilities On Collection Of Media Accreditation For G20 Financial Inclusion Conference And Technical Meeting On The Empowerment Of Women Working Group
Accreditation can be collected as follows:
Date: 04-05 May 2025
Venue: Sun City, Convention Centre, Lupata Room
Time: 14:00
Members of the media will be accredited as follows:
1. Financial Inclusion Conference: 06-07 May 2025
2. Technical meeting on Empowerment of Women Working Group: 08-09 May 2025
#GovZAUpdates #G20SouthArica
