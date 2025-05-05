Basil Joseph's 'Maranamass' To Release On OTT On May 15

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Director Sivaprasad's superhit Malayalam film, 'Maranamass', featuring Basil Joseph and Rajesh Madhavan in the lead, is to premiere on OTT from May 15 this year.

The quirky dark comedy, which made waves in theatres, is all set to be streamed exclusively on the platform, Sony LIV, from May 15.

This genre-bending film, which mixed satire, suspense, and absurdity into a riotous rollercoaster, came in for appreciation from various quarters.

Set in Kerala, 'Maranamass' follows two unsuspecting friends who think they've witnessed a murder. What unfolds next is a chain of increasingly bizarre events involving local politics, hidden agendas, and a whole lot of paranoia. As reality starts to blur, one question remains: Is everything as it seems, or is someone pulling the strings?

Talking about his film's release on OTT, actor and director Basil Joseph said,“Maranamass is a film that's close to my heart. Its quirky humor, eccentric characters, and unpredictable twists make it a wild ride. After the amazing response to 'Pravinkoodu Shappu', I'm thrilled to be back on Sony LIV with my second film. I genuinely believe audiences will have a blast watching this one from their living rooms!”

The film, which has been produced by actor Tovino Thomas along with Rapheal Pozholiparambil, Tingston Thomas and Thanzeer Salam, has music by JK and cinematography by Neeraj Revi. Editing for the film is by Chaman Chakko while stunts for the film have been choreographed by Kalai Kingson.

The film's story has been penned by Siju Sunny, who along with director Sivaprasad has also penned the film's dialogues. The film, which set the cash registers ringing at the box office, has been co-directed by Binu Narayan.