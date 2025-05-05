IPL 2025: Kumble Lauds Prabhsimran, Arshdeep For PBKS' Clinical Win Against LSG

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Former India captain and legendary spinner Anil Kumble credited opener Prabhsimran Singh and Arshdeep Singh for Punjab Kings' dominating 37-run win over Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamshala on Sunday.

Prabhsimran scored 48-ball 91 studded with seven sixes and six fours, while skipper Shreyas Iyer contributed 45 in 25 balls to take the side to 236/5 in 20 overs.

In reply, Arshdeep led the charge of the bowling attack and claimed three pricey wickets of Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran to dismantle LSG in the powerplay. The visiting side failed to reach over the line despite Ayush Badoni's 74 in 40 laced with five sixes and as many fours. Punjab restricted Lucknow to 199/7 in 20 overs to bag two points and jump to the second spot in the points table.

Prabhsimran was named Player of the Match for setting up the foundation of Punjab's big win in Dharamshala.

“He's (Prabhsimran) certainly shown that he can play all around the ground; ramp shots, pull, hook, reverse slog, and sweep , he's got it all. What's been exceptional this season is his consistency. In the last three games, he's delivered. Today, he was dropped on 21 but carried on, made it count, and ensured his runs mattered deep into the innings. He's been outstanding for Punjab," Kumble said on JioHotstar.

Kumble praised Arshdeep's powerplay spell as the turning point in Punjab Kings' dominant win.

"This was the moment where a momentum shift was needed - and it came with the bat first, posting 236, which isn't an easy target to chase. But in a game like this, the powerplay becomes critical. Arshdeep Singh set the tone brilliantly, swinging the ball both ways, hitting the right line and length, and keeping things simple. He broke through the top order - LSG's most destructive batters - and that was the decisive moment. His three wickets in the powerplay laid the foundation, and the other pacers backed him up perfectly," he said.

The former spinner also broke down the play-off scenarios and highlighted how every game still counts in the race to the top four. Kumble pointed out that Delhi Capitals need to beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in their clash on Monday to bolster their case for the playoffs.

“It all depends on DC first - they play SRH today. If they win, they go to 14 points before facing Punjab, making that match almost like a semi-final. Whoever wins will have a better chance of qualifying, though the loser could still make it depending on other results.

"For Delhi, it's crucial to beat SRH and get to 14 points. Then, the challenge is against Punjab. If Punjab beat Delhi, then the next big game is MI vs GT. GT has an advantage - they've played only 10 games and are already on 14 points. Don't forget KKR - they could still qualify with 17 points. Punjab could also get to 17 if they win one of their next three. One of those teams could go through on net run rate. So just having an extra point doesn't guarantee anything - you can't afford to ignore net run rate. That's why Punjab's 37-run win was important. It's still wide open," Kumble said.