Enlight Research Revises Target Price For INVL Technology’S Shares

The target price for INVL Technology's shares was raised to EUR 4.12 from EUR 4.01 per share.

Before publication of the Enlight Research update report, INVL Technology's share price on the Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange was EUR 3.4.

INVL Technology owns and manages the cybersecurity company NRD Cyber Security, the GovTech company NRD Companies, and the Baltic IT company Novian.

The company that invests in IT businesses reported that its equity and net asset value were EUR 51.43 million at the end of December 2024, which is 18.2% more than a year earlier. The value per share of its equity and NAV was EUR 4.2896 and grew 19%. INVL Technology had an audited net profit of EUR 8.09 million in 2024, 56.6% more than in 2023.

In mid-March last year, the company signed an agreement with the Zurich branch of M&A intermediation service provider Corum Group's Luxembourg-based unit Corum Group International, to advise and serve as M&A intermediary on the sale of the company's portfolio of businesses.

INVL Technology, which is managed by INVL Asset Management, the leading alternative asset manager in the Baltics, is a closed-end investment company which must exit its investments no later than mid-July 2026 and distribute the money to shareholders.

Enlight Research provides private and institutional investors with equity research. The company's reports are available to all investors free of charge. The Enlight Research report is commissioned by INVL Technology and does not constitute investment research. The report was prepared for informational purposes and cannot be considered an offer to buy or sell shares. The responsibility for such a decision lies with the investor.

