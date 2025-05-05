403
China Delays Solutions to U.S. Tariff Conflict
(MENAFN) China is deliberately delaying any resolution to the ongoing tariff impasse with the United States due to significant internal disagreements among Leader Trump’s trade advisors and a lack of clarity on Washington’s ultimate policy trajectory.
According to the media, which cited individuals familiar with the situation, Beijing is choosing a wait-and-see approach as it assesses the evolving dynamics within the U.S. administration.
As the article noted, “Beijing will hold off on entering serious trade talks with the US while it waits to see which of Trump’s advisers will have his ear and how other countries will respond to the 90-day pause on tariffs,” reflecting China's cautious stance.
The Chinese leadership believes that entering into negotiations too early could compromise its bargaining stance, particularly when it's uncertain who in the U.S. will be steering trade discussions.
The uncertainty stems from conflicting perspectives among Trump’s key trade strategists.
The article quoted a source saying, “There is no clear sign which clique will win,” referring to the split between advisers such as Peter Navarro and Robert Lighthizer, who advocate for economic separation, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who favors a more equitable agreement.
Beijing is expected to observe developments carefully until the temporary suspension on tariffs—set by the U.S.—expires in July.
These tariffs were significantly increased by the Trump administration on April 2, although most nations, with the exception of China, received a 90-day grace period.
Additionally, China is keeping an eye on any trade pacts the U.S. may finalize with other countries like India and Indonesia during this interval.
These external agreements could influence Beijing's strategy moving forward, the report concluded.
