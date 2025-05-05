Huyett Boosts AZ Manufacturing To Produce #4 And #5 Clevis Ends For Lifting Hardware Product Line

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Huyett has become a go-to source for customers struggling to find these parts," said Jason Mizner, Regional Sales Manager in the Pheonix area. "Expanding our clevis end offerings allows us to better meet those needs-all in one place."

The market for #4 and #5 clevis ends is highly customized based on each customer's unique application. Huyett can manufacture onsite to fit customer's specific needs.

"This initiative began as a direct response to growing customer demand," said Nate Scoles, Branch Operations Manager at Huyett's Arizona location. "As Huyett continues to grow, we see increasing requests for custom and larger-sized clevis ends. By refining and expanding our operations, we're now better equipped than ever to meet those needs with speed and precision."

The facility upgrades include advanced machinery, streamlined manufacturing processes, and a reconfigured warehouse layout. These improvements not only support the production of larger clevis ends but also enhance overall product quality and dimensional accuracy.

"We're excited to provide our customers with increased capacity, expanded capabilities, and more reliable lead times," added Scoles. "This is just the beginning-customers can expect even more clevis end options and product innovations in the near future."

Along with Premium Lifting Hardware, Huyett offers over 150,000 unique SKUs in more than 500 product lines ranging from pins & wire forms, retaining rings, key stock & machine keys, grease fittings, engineered fasteners, flat stock & drill rod, hose clamps, bearing lock nuts & washers, rivet nuts, washers, and our new threaded product line!

If you are looking for a custom solution for clevis ends or any fastener, start your quote by contacting Huyett's friendly Sales Team at 785-392-3017, or by filling out the online custom parts request form .

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," the company is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The firm is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the fastener and premium lifting hardware sectors, delivered by competent customer-centric people operating in a Culture of Excellence.

