Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

UPM Cancels Shares Repurchased Under Its Buy-Back Program


2025-05-05 02:16:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Stock Exchange Release (Total number of voting rights and capital) May 5, 2025 at 09:00 EEST

HELSINKI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- UPM-Kymmene Corporation has, in line with the decision of the Board of Directors, cancelled 6,000,000 shares held by the company. The cancellation has been registered today with the Finnish Trade Register.

The cancelled shares were repurchased during the period between February 10 and April 8, 2025, under the share buy-back program announced on February 5, 2025. The cancellation of the shares reduces the total amount of shares in UPM but does not affect UPM's share capital. After the cancellation UPM holds a total of 411,653 own shares. The total number of shares in the company after the cancellation is 527,735,699 shares.

UPM, Media relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EEST
tel. +358 40 588 3284
[email protected]

UPM
UPM is a material solutions company, renewing products and entire value chains with an extensive portfolio of renewable fibres, advanced materials, decarbonization solutions, and communication papers. Our performance in sustainability has been recognized by third parties, including EcoVadis and the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. We operate globally and employ approximately 15,800 people worldwide, with annual sales of approximately €10.3 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

UPM - we renew the everyday
Read more: upm

Follow us on LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | X | #UPM #materialsolutions #WeRenewTheEveryday

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4144885

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN05052025003732001241ID1109507026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search