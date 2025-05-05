(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aktsiaselts Infortar interim report for Q1 2025 Infortar will arrange a webinar for investors today 5 May 2025.Please join the webinar via the following links:

at 12:00 (EET) Estonian webinar at 14:00 (EET) English webinar Estonia's largest investment holding company, Infortar, increased its turnover by 20% in the first quarter of the year compared to the same period last year, reaching €447 million. The group's total assets nearly doubled to €2.6 billion, while investments tripled to €22 million. In recent years, Infortar has nearly doubled the size of its real estate portfolio and is actively expanding across multiple sectors. Since August 1st of last year, the results of Tallink, a group company, have been consolidated into Infortar's financial statements. Due to the highly seasonal nature of the maritime transport business, Tallink's first-quarter loss of €33 million was reflected in Infortar's own results. An additional impact came from a €1.7 million income tax expense, resulting in a total net loss of €14.6 million for Infortar in the first quarter, of which €4.5 million was attributable to Infortar's shareholders. The energy business was affected by an exceptionally warm winter and lower consumption, but remained profitable overall. The real estate segment, meanwhile, showed significant year-on-year growth in volumes.

“The economy stands on three pillars – agriculture, industry, and services. In recent years, Infortar has expanded its presence across all three to achieve its goals and diversify risk. Moreover, we have grown into a market leader in each,” said Ain Hanschmidt, Chairman of the Management Board of Infortar.

“The performance of Tallink had the biggest impact on Infortar's first-quarter profitability. In addition to typical seasonality, passenger numbers in the first quarter reflected the state of the core markets' economies and low consumer confidence. Still, it is important to note that the most challenging period of the year is now behind Tallink, and the outlook is more optimistic,” Hanschmidt added.

“The energy business was affected by an exceptionally mild winter, lower consumption, and a gas surplus. Nevertheless, the segment remained profitable, primarily due to well-placed investments in gas distribution networks in Latvia and Poland. In real estate, we continued rapid growth – over the past year, we have expanded our portfolio by nearly 50%, becoming one of the largest property owners in the Baltics,” said Hanschmidt.

“Despite a turbulent environment, Infortar continues to grow as one of the largest investment companies on the eastern coast of the Baltic Sea, actively seeking new investment opportunities. Our balance sheet strength is the key indicator of resilience – Infortar's financial position and liquidity remain solid, free liquidity is €153 million enabling us to generate cash and invest. We can also confirm our continued commitment to the stated dividend policy. Diversification across sectors and countries has created a strong platform that provides confidence even in volatile times,” Hanschmidt concluded. Major Event Maritime transport Tallink ́s first quarter of 2025 was impacted by low consumer and business confidence levels, the economic challenges in the Group's core markets and global geopolitical tensions. As at the end of the quarter, the Group operated 14 vessels including 2 shuttle vessels, 6 passenger vessels, 2 vessels that were chartered out and 4 vessels that were in lay-up. During the quarter Tallink ́s total investments amounted to EUR 13.3 million majority of which were made to upgrading the cruise ferries Baltic Princess and Silja Serenade. The planned maintenance works totalling 68 days in the first quarter of 2025 affected the passenger and cargo levels in Finland-Sweden routes. Energy In the first quarter, natural gas consumption in the Finnish-Baltic region totalled 15,0 TWh, decreasing by 19% compared with the previous year (16,5 TWh). Energy sales were negatively impacted by higher-than-average temperatures, which reduced the demand for natural gas. In the first quarter of 2025, Elenger Grupp sold a total of 4.6 TWh of energy (compared to 6,1 TWh in Q1 2024). Sales in Estonia accounted for 17% of the energy sales in Q1 2025. The company ́s market share decreased in Q1 2025 to 20,0% in the Finland-Baltic gas market. Real estate At the end of last year, the Rimi logistics center in Saue municipality received its usage permit; this summer, the new bridge in Pärnu will be completed, and next year, DEPO will open its second store in Estonia, located in Lasnamäe. Key financial figures

Key figures Q1 2025 Q1 2024 12 months 2024 Sales revenue. m€ 447.357 372.584 1 371.775 Gross profit. m€ 26.068 50.004 128.628 EBITDA. m€ 27.661 74.004 145.275 EBITDA margin (%) 6.2% 19.9% 10.6% Net profit. EBIT. m€ -0.655 67.624 77.024 Total profit(-loss). m€ -14.561 62.062 193.670 Net profit (-loss) holders of the Parent m€ -4.479 62.167 191.253 EPS (euros)* -0.2 3.1 9.6 Total equity m€ 1 181.002 820.210 1 166.222 Total liabilities m€ 1 105.305 852.690 1 223.287 Net debt m€ 952.397 195.799 1 055.708 Investment loans to EBITDA (ratio)** 3.3x 1.5x 3.0x

Notes: *For the earnings per share (EPS) calculation, the number of shares as of 31.03.35 has been used for comparability. Formula: profit/loss attributable to Infortar shareholders divided by the number of shares, excluding own shares issued under the stock option program. Example calculation based on the end of Q1 2024: (191 x 1,000,000) / (20,443,629 – 722,610). ** Investment loans / EBITDA, annualized. For comparability, actual EBITDA of Tallink Grupp for the relevant period has been used, based on Tallink Grupp quarterly report.

Revenue

In the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, the Group's consolidated revenue increased by EUR 74.7 million to EUR 447.4 million (Q1 2024 consolidated revenue: EUR 372.6 million). A significant impact came from the consolidation of Tallink Grupp's results into Infortar's consolidated financial statements as of 1 August 2024.

EBITDA and Segment Reporting

In the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, the EBITDA of the maritime transport segment amounted to EUR -3.8 million (Q1 2024: EUR 34.5 million).

The energy segment's EBITDA was EUR 31.8 million (Q1 2024: EUR 73.9 million).

In the real estate segment, profitability is assessed based on the EBITDA of individual real estate entities.

Based on separate real-estate companies results, the real estate segment's EBITDA was EUR 3.4 million in Q1 2025 (Q1 2024: EUR 3.8 million).

Net Profit (Loss)

The consolidated net loss for the first quarter of the 2025 financial year was EUR -14.6 million, including a loss attributable to Infortar's owners of EUR (Q1 2024 net profit: EUR 62.1 million, including EUR 62.2 million attributable to Infortar's owners).

Investments

In the spring of 2024, Infortar entered the agricultural sector by acquiring one of Estonia's largest dairy farms in Halinga and began construction of a biomethane plant next to the farm to produce local green gas. Today, on 5 May, Infortar announced an additional investment plan in Estonia Farmid OÜ.

In the first quarter of 2025, the total amount of investments made by the Infortar Group was approximately EUR 22 million.

Financing

As of the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, the Group's total loan and lease liabilities amounted to EUR 1 (compared to EUR 1 223.3 million at the end of the 2024 financial year). Infortar's net debt stood at EUR 952.397 million. The net debt to EBITDA ratio was 3.4.

Dividends

According to the dividend policy, the objective is to pay dividends of at least 1 euro per share per financial year. Dividend payments are made semi-annually. Infortar Group's management proposes to pay a dividend of 3 euros per share for the 2024 financial year results. According to the proposal, the first payout is planned to be made no later than July, and the second payout in December 2025.

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

(in thousands of EUR) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 12 months 2024 Revenue 447 357 372 584 1 371 775 Cost of goods (goods and services) sold -421 173 -322 573 -1 243 034 Write-down of receivables -116 -7 -113 Gross profit 26 068 50 004 128 628 Marketing expenses -10 976 -415 -21 086 General administrative expenses -20 965 -7 238 -50 438 Profit (loss) from derivatives 0 26 672 Profit (loss) from biological assets -33 0 -139 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property 0 156 -949 Profit (loss) from the change in the fair value of the investment property 3 939 24 659 -8 691 Other operating revenue 1 956 600 4 682 Other operating expenses -644 -142 -1 655 Operating profit -655 67 624 77 024 (in thousands of EUR) Q1 2025 Q1 2024 12 months 2024 Profit (loss) from investments accounted for by equity method 955 2 000 22 974 Financial income and expenses: Other financial investments -333 0 13 342 Interest expense -12 896 -6 745 -38 274 Interest income 842 1 244 4 979 Profit (loss) from changes in exchange rates -315 -2 100 Other financial income and expenses -451 4 93 659 Total financial income and expenses -13 153 -5 499 73 806 Profit before tax -12 853 64 125 173 804 Corporate income tax -1 708 -2 063 19 866 Profit for the financial year -14 561 62 062 193 670 including: Profit attributable to the owners of the parent company -4 479 62 167 191 253 Profit attributable to non-controlling interest -10 082 -105 2 417 Other comprehensive income Q1 2025 Q1 2024 12 months 2024 tems that will not be reclassified to profit or loss Revaluation of post-employment benefit obligations -141 Items that may be subsequently reclassified to the income statement: Revaluation of risk hedging instruments -45 792 Exchange rate differences attributable to foreign subsidiaries 53 Total of other comprehensive income -45 880 Total income, including: 147 790 including: Comprehensive profit attributable to the owners of the parent company 145 514 Comprehensive profit attributable to non-controlling interest 2 417 Ordinary earnings per share (in euros per share) -0,22 14,62 9 Diluted earnings per share (in euros per share) -0,21 14,15 14,15

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(in thousands of EUR) 31.03.25 31.12.24 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 152 908 167 579 Short term financial investments 0 0 Derivative financial assets 16 968 8 333 Settled derivative receivables 2 448 676 Other prepayments and receivables 153 040 155 351 Prepayments for taxes 3 650 3 831 Trade and other receivables 51 379 38 517 Prepayments for inventories 1 953 2 498 Inventories 124 636 215 914 Biological assets 941 941 Total current assets 507 923 593 640 Non-current assets 31.03.25 31.12.24 Investments to associates 17 559 16 603 Long-term derivative instruments 340 3 214 Other long term obligations 34 685 35 163 Property, plant and equipment at fair value 1 309 599 1 315 167 Investment property 68 175 67 931 Property, plant and equipment 598 280 594 291 Intangible assets 38 008 38 874 Right-of-use assets 46 043 47 598 Biological assets 2 720 2 753 Total non-current assets 2 115 409 2 121 594 TOTAL ASSETS 2 623 332 2 715 234 (in thousands of EUR) 31.03.25 31.12.24 Current liabilities Loan liabilities 396 801 497 162 Rental liabilities 8 755 9 020 Payables to suppliers 104 664 87 941 Tax obligations 48 861 49 354 Buyers' advances 40 946 31 126 Settled derivatives 9 706 8 728 Other current liabilities 68 409 63 431 Short term derivatives 8 285 27 704 Total current liabilities 686 427 774 466 Non-current liabilities 31.03.25 31.12.24 Long-term provisions 8 455 9 946 Deferred taxes 3 039 2 816 Other long-term liabilities 43 412 43 209 Long-term derivatives 1 248 1 471 Loan-liabilities 661 602 676 670 Rental liabilities 38 147 40 435 Total non-current liabilities 755 903 774 547 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1 442 330 1 549 013 (in thousands of EUR) 31.03.25 31.12.24 Equity Share capital 2 117 2 117 Own shares -72 -72 Share premium 32 484 32 484 Reserve capital 212 212 Option reserve 7 431 6 223 Hedging reserve* 3 510 -21 674 Unrealised currency translation differences 2 854 45 Employment benefit reserve -44 -185 Retained earnings 885 688 890 167 Net profit of the financial year Total equity attributable to equity holders of the Parent 934 180 909 317 Minority interests 246 822 256 904 Total equity 1 181 002 1 166 221 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2 623 332 2 715 234

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Cash flows from operating activities (in thousands of EUR) 3 months

2024 12 months

2024 Profit for the financial year -14 561 193 670 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortisation, and impairment of non-current assets 28 316 68 251 Change in the fair value of the investment property 0 0 Equity profits/losses -956 -22 974 Change in the value of derivatives -79 -1 483 Other financial income/expenses 2 300 -112 030 Calculated interest expenses 12 896 38 274 Profit/loss from non-current assets sold -116 -955 Income from grants recognised as revenue -385 -643 Corporate income tax expense 1 708 -19 866 Income tax paid -1 485 -10 551 Change in receivables and prepayments related to operating activities -12 184 52 023 Change in inventories 91 823 -12 831 Change in payables and prepayments relating to operating activities 29 780 -81 275 Change in biological assets 33 -322 Total cash flows from operating activities 137 090 89 288 Cash flows from investing activities 3 months

2024 12 months

2024 Purchases of subsidiaries -333 -111 684 Proceeds from the sale of other financial investments 0 0 Received dividends 0 20 862 Given loans 607 1 918 Interest gain 755 4 953 Purchases Investment property -244 -10 352 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -23 305 -27 835 Proceeds from sale of property 139 1 561 Total cash flows used in investing activities -22 381 -120 577 Cash flows used in financing activities 3 months

2024 12 months

2024 Gain from goverment grants 394 225 Changes in overdraft -43 343 12 863 Proceeds from borrowings 94 276 358 731 Repayments of borrowings -166 362 -151 790 Repayment of finance lease liabilities -3 591 -11 300 Interest paid -10 754 -39 153 Dividends paid 0 -60 997 Gain from share emission 0 3 174 Total cash flows used in financing activities -129 380 111 753 0 0 TOTAL NET CASH FLOW -14 671 80 464 Cash at the beginning of the year 167 579 87 115 Cash at the end of the period 152 908 167 579 Net (decrease)/increase in cash -14 671 80 464

Infortar operates in seven countries, the company's main fields of activity are maritime transport, energy and real estate. Infortar owns a 68.47% stake in Tallink Grupp, a 100% stake in Elenger Grupp and a versatile and modern real estate portfolio of approx. 141,000 m2. In addition to the three main areas of activity, Infortar also operates in construction and mineral resources, agriculture, printing, and other areas. A total of 110 companies belong to the Infortar group: 101 subsidiaries, 4 affiliated companies and 5 subsidiaries of affiliated companies. Excluding affiliates, Infortar employs 6,296 people.

Additional information:

Kadri Laanvee

Investor Relations Manager

Phone: +372 5156662

