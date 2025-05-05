KN Energies Has Selected Contractor For EPC Works Of The Shore Connection To Klaipėda LNG Terminal
The contract for the engineering, procurement, and construction works of the power line connection with the Klaipėda LNG terminal, signed between the Company and AB Kauno tiltai, is valued at EUR 19.3 million excluding VAT.
For this amount, the contractor is committed to designing and installing the electrical cable necessary for the LNG floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) "Independence". The cable will run through the territory of Klaipėda city and beneath the Curonian Lagoon. In addition, the required infrastructure will be designed and built at the LNG terminal jetty and on the FSRU itself to enable shore connection. This is a technological solution where a ship moored at the jetty is supplied with electricity from the onshore grid, allowing auxiliary internal combustion engines to be shut down.
At the beginning of April 2025, a subsidy agreement was signed with the Environmental Project Management Agency, under which EUR 6 million in funding from the European Union's Modernisation Fund Program was allocated for the implementation of the project. The remaining amount required for the implementation of the project is planned to be borrowed by the company from commercial banks.
KN has also secured the approval of the National Energy Regulatory Council regarding investment of Klaipėda LNG terminal electrification project inclusion into regulated asset base.
The project is expected to be completed within three years.
Tomas Tumėnas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772
