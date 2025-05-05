Smith+Nephew To Showcase Its CORI™ Surgical System At Surgical Clinics Across Germany, Austria And Switzerland

Smith+Nephew (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN), the global medical technology company, today announces a months-long roadshow across central Europe to promote its CORI Surgical System – an advanced robotics-assisted surgical platform for total knee and hip joint replacement procedures.

The tour will commence in Berlin today and make dozens of stops at surgical facilities across Germany, Austria and Switzerland until returning to Berlin on 28 October for DKOU 2025 – the largest Orthopaedics congress in Europe. The goal of the tour is to demonstrate the capabilities of the CORI Surgical System to surgeons, operating room (OR) technical staff, and administrators at surgical clinics that perform hip and knee replacement procedures but have not yet made the jump to using robotics. Visits will include a private CORI workshop at the clinic for those who register.

The CORI Surgical System features image-agnostic smart mapping to register 3D models of the joint in surgery, intra-operative gap balancing, and real-time planning for a truly personalized surgical experience. Additionally, the system is:

Smart: Image-agnostic registration and real-time gap assessment are designed to help optimize alignment and balancing.

Efficient: Ergonomic handpiece with burr designs deliver twice the cutting volume resulting in 29% faster resection.** Enhanced workflow requires fewer steps and may help save time in the OR.***

Compact: The uniquely small footprint and compact design make it easily transportable and able to fit in today's crowded operating room settings. CORI Roadshow

The capabilities of the CORI Surgical System continue to expand and now include total, partial and revision knee systems, including cemented and cementless primary knee implant technology. It is also compatible with implants and approaches for total hip arthroplasty. The CORI Virtual Planner provides an interactive, fully functional software tool for surgeons to become familiar with creating a surgical plan on the CORI Surgical System.

To learn more about the CORI Surgical System, please visit the CORI on Tour webpage CORI Roadshow .

Dave Snyder +1 (978) 749-1440

About Smith+Nephew

Smith+Nephew is a portfolio medical technology business focused on the repair, regeneration and replacement of soft and hard tissue. We exist to restore people's bodies and their self-belief by using technology to take the limits off living. We call this purpose 'Life Unlimited'. Our 17,000 employees deliver this mission every day, making a difference to patients' lives through the excellence of our product portfolio, and the invention and application of new technologies across our three global business units of Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT and Advanced Wound Management.

Founded in Hull, UK, in 1856, we now operate in around 100 countries, and generated annual sales of $5.8 billion in 2024. Smith+Nephew is a constituent of the FTSE100 (LSE:SN, NYSE:SNN). The terms 'Group' and 'Smith+Nephew' are used to refer to Smith & Nephew plc and its consolidated subsidiaries, unless the context requires otherwise.

For more information about Smith+Nephew, please visit and follow us on X , LinkedIn , Instagram or Facebook .

