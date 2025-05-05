Orange: Appointments To The Executive Committee Of Orange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press ReleaseParis, 5 May 2025

Appointments to the Executive Committee of Orange



Jérôme Hénique is appointed Executive Vice President, CEO of Orange France. Yasser Shaker is appointed Executive Vice President, CEO of Orange Africa and the Middle East.

Orange announces today changes within the Group's Executive Committee.

Jérôme Hénique , currently Executive Vice President, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, is appointed Executive Vice President, CEO of Orange France, effective from 1 June 2025. He will remain a member of the Group Executive Committee and report to Christel Heydemann, CEO of the Orange group.

He will also join the Board of Directors of Orange Middle East and Africa (Orange MEA) on the same date.

Jérôme Hénique will succeed Jean-François Fallacher, who has decided to take on new responsibilities outside the Orange group by joining Eutelsat Group, where he has just been appointed CEO.

Yasser Shaker , currently CEO of Orange Egypt, is appointed Executive Vice President, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, effective from 1 July 2025, in agreement with the Board of Directors of Orange MEA. He will join the Group's Executive Committee and report to Christel Heydemann.

Christel Heydemann, CEO of the Orange group, stated: "I would like to thank Jean-François Fallacher for his unwavering commitment throughout his career at Orange. More recently, I would like to underline the essential role he played in the creation of MasOrange and the implementation of the Lead the Future strategy in France. On behalf of all the teams, I warmly thank him and wish him much success in his new position. I have complete confidence in Jérôme Hénique - who knows the Group perfectly and has successfully developed the Africa-Middle East region - to lead and grow Orange France's activities. I am also delighted with the appointment of Yasser Shaker as CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa. His extensive experience and deep knowledge of the region will be essential for continuing our growth momentum."

Biographies

Jérôme Hénique has been Executive Vice President, CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa (OMEA) since 1 July 2022.

He began his career as a consultant. He then held positions such as Marketing Director in Spain, Home Consumer Market Director in France, and Group Marketing Director at Orange.

In 2010, he started his career in Africa and the Middle East as Deputy CEO of the Sonatel Group. In 2015, he took over as CEO of Orange Jordan. In 2022, Jérôme Hénique was appointed CEO of Orange Middle East and Africa, overseeing 18 countries and more than 135 million customers. Since 2023, Orange Middle East and Africa has significantly contributed to the results of the Orange Group, achieving double-digit growth in revenues and EBITDAaL. Jérôme Hénique graduated from the École Nationale Supérieure des Postes et Télécommunications in Paris and Sciences Po Paris.

Yasser Shaker has been the CEO of Orange Egypt since 1 May 2018.

He began his career in the satellite industry and has played a key role in the technology sector for over 25 years. Under his leadership, Orange Egypt has achieved record levels of growth and profitability, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Before joining Orange Egypt, Yasser Shaker served as the CTIO of Orange Middle East and Africa.

He is a board member of several universities and organizations, actively working to enhance youth employability.

A telecommunications engineer graduated from the Faculty of Engineering at Cairo University, Yasser Shaker also holds an MBA from the Rennes School of Business.

