SAGA Metals Reports Significant Drill Results From Maiden Drill Program At Radar Ti-V-Fe Project In Labrador

Analytical results have been obtained for the first two diamond drill holes of the winter program.

Petrographic analysis and the new assays now confirm the main economic mineral is a vanadiferous titanomagnetite prospective for simplified metallurgical processing.

Exceptional intercepts of vanadiferous titanomagnetite included 31.5m @ 25.95% Fe + 5.34% TiO2 + 0.28% V2O5 in HEZ-01 and 50m @ 24.49% Fe + 4.74% TiO2 + 0.305 % V2O5 in HEZ-04. (See composites Table 1 below)

Massive magnetite high-grade samples including HEZ-01 with 0.3m @ 39.5% Fe + 9.4% TiO2 + 0.339% V2O5 and HEZ-01 with 0.5m @ 43.0% Fe + 9% TiO2 + 0.512% V2O5. (See Table 2 below)

Titanomagnetite-rich intercepts average 20-40% titanomagnetite, with certain massive layers exceeding 60%.

Drilling to vertical depths of 200 meters confirms magnetic anomalies identified by geophysics. Initial drilling covers just 1/40th of the identified 20 km strike extent of oxide layering zone in the Dykes River intrusion. (See Map Figure 2)





Figure 1: 500m strike by 350m width magnetic anomaly drilled in winter 2025 program. (2024 SAGA Metals. TMI Magnetic Survey). SAGA Metals Confirms Geological Success with the Drill: Key drill intercepts from HEZ-01 & HEZ-04 (2 holes of the 7-hole program) include:

Hole HEZ-01 : 31.5 meters intercept grading 25.95% Fe, 5.34% TiO2, and 0.28% V2O5. Hole HEZ-04 : 50 meters intercept grading 24.49% Fe, 4.74% TiO2, and 0.305% V2O5.

Description DDH FROM TO Length Fe TiO2 V205 ID m m m % % % Full Hole HEZ-01 4.5 311 306.5 16.35 3.326 0.154 Layering Sequence_01 HEZ-01 109.7 142.6 32.9 18.075 4.016 0.158 Layering Sequence_02 HEZ-01 159.5 266 106.5 21.413 4.303 0.236 Highest Grade intercept HEZ-01 167 198.5 31.5 25.954 5.339 0.284 Full Hole HEZ-04 4.5 308 303.5 17.746 3.624 0.18 Layering Sequence_01 HEZ-04 24 56 32 15.595 3.489 0.113 Layering Sequence_02 HEZ-04 103 288 185 19.963 4.059 0.221 High Grade intercept_01 HEZ-04 231 281 50 24.494 4.74 0.305

Table 1: Composite grades of HEZ-01 & HEZ-04

The SAGA team looked in detail at the assays of HEZ-01 & HEZ 04 and the geochemistry shows consistent relationship to Fe-Ti-V. Findings include over 200 meters of core in HEZ-04 and 130m in HEZ-01 which calculate over 25% titanomagnetite content of the sample and a promising group of samples such as a few seen in Table 2 which range as much as 60% titanomagnetite content.

Sample Number DDH FROM TO Length Fe TiO2 V205 ID m m m % % % 1474069 HEZ-01 63.29 63.59 0.3 39.5 9.4 0.339 1474276 HEZ-01 198 198.5 0.5 43 9 0.512 1474242 HEZ-01 181 181.5 0.5 39.2 8.2 0.438 1471661 HEZ-04 241 241.5 0.5 41.6 7.9 0.522 1471663 HEZ-04 242 242.5 0.5 38.3 7.8 0.5

Table 2: High-grade samples in correlation to higher Titanomagnetite content in samples.

Drilling also confirmed massive to semi-massive oxide layering, hosting titanium and vanadium mineralization, with significant widths up to 210 meters within the drill core. The geological context identified by Dr. Al Miller's petrographic studies has substantially advanced understanding of the Radar projects mineralization. These findings indicate a titanomagnetite mineralization system which is advantageous for simplified metallurgical processing and potentially improved economic outcomes.

The 2025 drill campaign represents 1/40th of the approximately 20km long oxide layering zone identified at the Radar project. Following these encouraging results, SAGA Metals plans to systematically expand exploration using proven and accurate methodologies-magnetic surveys followed by targeted drilling.

"We are very encouraged by these initial drilling results," commented Michael Garagan, CGO & Director of SAGA Metals . "They validate our geological models and significantly expand our expectations for the entire Radar property. The Hawkeye Zone is just one of five primary targets currently identified; excitingly, this zone remains one of the smallest prospects. Our strategy moving forward will involve methodically advancing exploration and drilling at our highest-priority targets. The door is now open to roll out a standardized order of operations. We know these layers are anomalous based upon surface geochemistry. Exploration moving forward is 'magnetic survey - drill – repeat' as we begin to survey the entirety of the oxide layering zone and prepare to identify the most prospective targets for the next drill program.”









Figure 2: The prospective inferred ~20km aerial oxide layering zone on the Radar property. Compilation analytical geophysics as acquired from historical sources, which SAGA has proven confidence in after the 2024 field programs.

Radar Ti-V-Fe Property Overview:

The Company's 100%-owned Radar Property is located 10 km from the coastal city of Cartwright, Labrador, benefiting from tremendous infrastructure including, road access, deep-water port, airstrip and nearby hydro-electric power. The Radar Property comprises 21,750-hectares and entirely encloses the Dykes River intrusive complex.

The Dykes River intrusive complex is a recently recognized Mesoproterozoic layered mafic intrusion (Gower, 2017). It has gained attention due geological similarities to large AMCG-type intrusions and a very extensive titanium–vanadium–iron (Ti-V-Fe) rich layer.

Regional airborne magnetic surveys first highlighted the mafic oxide layer and indicated an arcuate 20 km long exploration target.









Figure 3: Map of the Radar project highlighting the oxide layering as well as road access and proximity to the town of Cartwright, Labrador. Compilation analytical geophysics as acquired from historical sources, which SAGA has proven confidence in after the 2024 field programs.

About SAGA Metals Corp.

SAGA Metals Corp. is a North American mining company focused on the exploration and discovery of critical minerals that support the global transition to green energy. The company's flagship asset, the Double Mer Uranium Project, is located in Labrador, Canada, covering 25,600 hectares. This project features uranium radiometrics that highlight an 18km east-west trend, with a confirmed 14km section producing samples as high as 0.428% U3O8 and uranium uranophane was identified in several areas of highest radiometric response (2024 Double Mer Technical Report).

In addition to its uranium focus, SAGA owns the Legacy Lithium Property in Quebec's Eeyou Istchee James Bay region. This project, developed in partnership with Rio Tinto, has been expanded through the acquisition of the Amirault Lithium Project. Together, these properties cover 65,849 hectares and share significant geological continuity with other major players in the area, including Rio Tinto, Winsome Resources, Azimut Exploration, and Loyal Lithium.

SAGA also holds additional exploration assets in Labrador, where the company is focused on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore. With a portfolio that spans key minerals crucial to the green energy transition, SAGA is strategically positioned to play an essential role in the clean energy future.

Qualified Person

Paul J. McGuigan, P. Geo is an Independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information related to the Radar Ti-V Project disclosed in this news release.

