AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For April 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In April 2025 AS Tallink Grupp transported 416,468 passengers, which is a 4.5% increase compared to April 2024. The number of cargo units decreased by 34.1% to 21,889 units and the number of passenger vehicles increased by 9.9% to 59,770 units compared to the same period a year ago. AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicle numbers for April 2025 were the following:

April 2025 April 2024 Change Passengers 416,468 398,508 4.5% Finland - Sweden 103,670 95,166 8.9% Estonia - Finland 268,060 256,978 4.3% Estonia - Sweden 44,738 46,364 -3.5% Cargo Units 21,889 33,228 -34.1% Finland - Sweden 2,412 4,200 -42.6% Estonia - Finland 16,107 25,348 -36.5% Estonia - Sweden 3,370 3,680 -8.4% Passenger Vehicles 59,770 54,380 9.9% Finland - Sweden 4,335 3,469 25.0% Estonia - Finland 53,228 49,223 8.1% Estonia - Sweden 2,207 1,688 30.7%

FINLAND – SWEDEN

The April Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.

ESTONIA – FINLAND

The April Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.

ESTONIA – SWEDEN

The April Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Star I until April 12 and from thereon the route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. The passenger vessel Star I was sold to Irish Continental Group plc in April 2025.

OTHER EVENTS

In April the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa was extended until 31 January 2026 with the option of extending the agreement for another 6+6 months. The cruise ferry Silja Europa has been charted out since August 2022 and is used to provide temporary accommodation in the Netherlands.





