AS Tallink Grupp Statistics For April 2025
|April 2025
|April 2024
|Change
|Passengers
|416,468
|398,508
|4.5%
|Finland - Sweden
|103,670
|95,166
|8.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|268,060
|256,978
|4.3%
|Estonia - Sweden
|44,738
|46,364
|-3.5%
|Cargo Units
|21,889
|33,228
|-34.1%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,412
|4,200
|-42.6%
|Estonia - Finland
|16,107
|25,348
|-36.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,370
|3,680
|-8.4%
|Passenger Vehicles
|59,770
|54,380
|9.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|4,335
|3,469
|25.0%
|Estonia - Finland
|53,228
|49,223
|8.1%
|Estonia - Sweden
|2,207
|1,688
|30.7%
FINLAND – SWEDEN
The April Finland-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Helsinki-Stockholm and Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA – FINLAND
The April Estonia-Finland results reflect the operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar and the cruise ferry Victoria I.
ESTONIA – SWEDEN
The April Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes. The Tallinn-Stockholm route is operated by the cruise ferry Baltic Queen. The Paldiski-Kapellskär route was operated by the passenger vessel Star I until April 12 and from thereon the route is operated by the passenger vessel Superfast IX. The passenger vessel Star I was sold to Irish Continental Group plc in April 2025.
OTHER EVENTS
In April the charter agreement of the cruise ferry Silja Europa was extended until 31 January 2026 with the option of extending the agreement for another 6+6 months. The cruise ferry Silja Europa has been charted out since August 2022 and is used to provide temporary accommodation in the Netherlands.
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn, Estonia
E-mail: ...
Phone: +372 56157170
Attachment
-
2025 04 ENG
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment