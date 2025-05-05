JARIET Technologies To Demonstrate 64 GSPS Direct RF-Sampling At AOC Europe 2025 In Rome

Jariet Technologies Inc.

ELECTRA information

The annual conference is Europe's premier event for developers and strategists in electronic warfare

- Johan Andren, VP European Business Development, Jariet Technologies

REDONDO BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jariet Technologies is excited to invite you to visit our booth at the Association of Old Crows (AOC) Europe Symposium and Conference in Rome, Italy May 6-8, 2025. This year's conference theme is Electromagnetic Operations in Transition - Learning from the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Jariet is a fabless semiconductor company with development in California and Switzerland. Jariet specializes in RF-sampling data converters that are reinventing how the warfighter dominates the electromagnetic spectrum. They lead the industry in ultra-high sample rate ADCs and DACs, with multi-channel solutions spanning 40GSPS to 64GSPS and 100MHz to 36GHz. They are the first company to qualify and release to production this advanced technology, with the ELECTRA family of integrated circuits now shipping for production systems.

Visit Jariet booth D42 at the event to see the 64GSPS 36GHz 2T2R ELECTRA-MA integrated circuit demonstrated.

