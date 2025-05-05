403
Mexico refuses Trump’s troops suggestion
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has firmly rejected US President Donald Trump’s offer to send US troops to Mexico to fight drug cartels. Sheinbaum emphasized that while Mexico is open to cooperation, it will never accept any form of "subordination" to the United States.
Sheinbaum’s remarks followed a report by the Wall Street Journal, which revealed that during a phone call in mid-April, Trump had pressured Sheinbaum to permit US military operations in Mexico. The report said that Trump suggested sending troops to combat cartels involved in fentanyl smuggling. Sheinbaum reportedly rejected the idea, leading to a heated exchange between the two leaders.
At a university event on Saturday, Sheinbaum confirmed the report and reiterated her stance. "It is true… he said, ‘I propose that the US army enter to help.’ And you know what I told him? No, President Trump, our territory is inalienable, our sovereignty is inalienable, our sovereignty is not for sale!" she stated.
Sheinbaum also suggested that if Trump truly wanted to help, he should focus on preventing the flow of weapons from the US into Mexico.
In response, a White House statement said that while Sheinbaum and Trump have worked together to secure the US-Mexico border, it did not directly address the military intervention offer. The statement emphasized that the US expects Mexico to do more to combat drug cartels, with the US ready to assist and further enhance bilateral cooperation.
Trump has repeatedly criticized Mexico for its failure to stop cartels from smuggling fentanyl into the US. During his presidential campaign, he pledged to take a tough stance on drug trafficking and illegal immigration. He has also suggested that Mexico is effectively controlled by cartels, and called for the US to wage war on them.
To exert pressure, Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all Mexican imports, which were later suspended for goods covered under the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. However, the tariff on Mexican car imports remains. In addition to tariffs, the US has also sanctioned cartel members and affiliates.
Earlier this year, in February, Sheinbaum agreed to deploy 10,000 Mexican troops to combat fentanyl smuggling and curb illegal border crossings. Mexico also extradited 29 cartel members to the US that month.
