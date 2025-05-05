403
Trump Confirms Two-Term Presidency
(MENAFN) The U.S. President stated his intention to serve for eight years, stating that he will be an "eight-year president," effectively dismissing speculation about a potential third term in office.
"I’ll be an eight-year president, I’ll be a two-term president. I always thought that was very important," the President stated during a televised interview on Sunday.
He expressed his desire for a successful second term, after which he intends to pass the mantle to a capable Republican successor. He specifically highlighted Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as individuals he sees as having the potential to lead the Republican party in the future.
Regarding the constitutional limit of two presidential terms in the US, the President remarked that he was uncertain about its constitutionality.
Previously, in March, the President had indicated he was "not joking" about the possibility of seeking a third term.
The 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution explicitly limits a person to two elected presidential terms, regardless of whether they are consecutive. While the President is currently in his second term, some allies had floated the idea of a third term through succession rather than an election.
Amending the Constitution to repeal the 22nd Amendment's term limit would be an exceedingly difficult process, requiring a two-thirds majority in both the House of Representatives and the Senate, followed by ratification by three-quarters of the states.
