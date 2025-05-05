Qatar Participates In Global Occupational Safety And Health Conference In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated yesterday in the opening of the 7th Global Occupational Safety and Health Conference, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from May 4 to 6, under the theme“Future of Occupational Safety and Health.”

The conference was attended by a group of senior officials and experts from around the world.

Minister of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri represented the State of Qatar at the opening of the conference.

The conference will discuss key topics including Sustainability Strategies in the Workplace, the Digitization and Modern Technology in OSH, Occupational Safety and Health Economics, the Future of Research and Innovation in the Field of OSH, the Future of Challenges in the Field of OSH, as well as Human Behaviors and OSH Culture.