Qatar Museums To Take Part In ICAHM 2025 In Chile

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Qatar-Chile 2025 Year of Culture, Qatar Museums (QM) has been invited by the International Scientific Committee on Archaeological Heritage Management (ICOMOS-ICAHM) to play a prominent role in the ICAHM 2025 Conference, taking place from May 8 to 16 in Santiago and San Pedro de Atacama.

A key moment in the conference will be the keynote address by Abdullatif Al Jasmi, Director of Cultural Heritage Protection, who will represent Qatar Museums during both the opening and closing ceremonies.

His remarks will highlight Qatar's approach to sustainable heritage preservation and the importance of cross-cultural collaboration.

He will also spotlight the Year of Culture as a dynamic platform for strengthening ties between Qatar, Chile, and international partners such as UNESCO.“It is a great honour to contribute to ICAHM 2025 and share Qatar's commitment to safeguarding heritage through international partnerships and inclusive cultural exchange,” said Al Jasmi.

“We look forward to building long-term collaborations with Chilean institutions and communities that will last well beyond this special Year of Culture.”

Later this year, Qatar Museums will co-host a five-day capacity-building workshop at a World Heritage Site in Chile aimed at empowering Chilean heritage professionals and enhancing management capacity.

The workshop will explore innovative, community-driven approaches to managing cultural and natural heritage, while also addressing future development, climate change, and emergency response.

Participants from across Chile will engage in hands-on learning, field visits, and practical exercises based on the internationally recognised People-Nature-Culture (PNC) framework.

The Qatar Museums delegation will participate in the Santiago conference sessions on May 8–9, attend technical site visits and meetings from May 10–11, and join the main conference in San Pedro de Atacama from May 12–16. Throughout, the delegates will engage with heritage leaders, archaeologists, and creative professionals to explore new opportunities for cooperation and cultural exchange.“Together, Qatar Museums' participation in ICAHM 2025 in the context of the wider Years of Culture initiative and its support of the capacity-building workshop reflect a shared commitment to preserving global heritage while building inclusive, community-led cultural development,” added Al Jasmi.

