Fiqh Academy Conference Opens To Discuss Child Care, AI

Doha, Qatar: The 26th edition of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference, a subsidiary organ of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), opened in Doha to foster collective Ijtihad and discuss contemporary jurisprudential issues of concern to Muslim countries and communities, like the latest developments in child care, artificial intelligence, and video games.

Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the five-day event is being organised by the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

This event brings together scholars, jurists, and experts from around the world to debate and conclude rulings and commendations on selected contemporary issues, covering economic, medical, and religious areas, and issuing Sharia-based resolutions and recommendations that aim to deliver appropriate solutions to current challenges.

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim; OIC Secretary-General H E Hissein Ibrahim Taha; and President of International Islamic Fiqh Academy H E Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid with other officials during the opening ceremony of 26th session of the Council of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy in Doha, yesterday. Pic: Rajan Vadakkemuriyil/The Peninsula

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim said that indeed, within the sciences of Islamic jurisprudence lies a thorough and all-encompassing framework capable of addressing every matter that concerns humanity in this world.

“It is this shared conviction that unites you today-to engage in thoughtful discourse on emerging and contemporary issues, with the goal of formulating a clear and reassuring vision, one that resonates with and garners the acceptance of the Muslim community,” said the Minister.

He said that this vision must effectively integrate new developments within the broader framework of Sharia, guided by the principle of moderation that defines the Muslim Ummah.



“The Academy, which strives to spread the Sharia and defend this religion, must have a strong voice and a firm stance, supported by all the scholarly and religious bodies in the Muslim world,” said the Minister.

He said that this is essential to highlight the dangers that threaten the Ummah, such as the destruction of the family structure, the negative impact on youth, the degradation of virtues, the trivialisation of values and morals, and the promotion of atheism, homosexuality, deviancy, and similar ideologies.

“It is crucial to make this known as advice for the Ummah of Muslims, both scholars and the general public. This is not too much to ask from the scholars of the Ummah, who are well-versed in the jurisprudence of the Book and the Sunnah,” said the Minister.

He said that these valuable research papers presented by the esteemed scholars and expert professionals for this session encompass both public and private matters, bridging the gap between current realities.“The diversity in these studies enriches the discussion, enhancing the public benefit for the good of Islam and Muslims,” said the Minister.

The event was attended by Minister of Social Development and Family H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaim, President of the Supreme Judiciary Council and President of the Court of Cassation H E Dr. Hassan bin Lahdan Al Hassan Al Mohannadi and OIC Secretary-General H E Hissein Ibrahim Taha.

President of International Islamic Fiqh Academy H E Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid said that the conference convenes to examine and deliberate on a range of contemporary issues and emerging challenges that necessitate collective ijtihad-an approach that ensures integration between scholars of jurisprudence and domain experts.

He said that it aims to bridge the gap between ideals and lived reality, ultimately yielding well-founded, precise decisions and clear, robust recommendations that are both actionable and achievable, by the will of Allah Almighty.