Outgoing French Ambassador Highlights Strengthened Franco-Qatari Ties

Doha, Qatar: As his four-year tenure in Qatar draws to a close, the outgoing French Ambassador to Qatar, H E Jean-Baptiste Faivre, reflected on the growing strength of Franco-Qatari relations in a farewell meeting with journalists yesterday.

Describing his time in Doha as a 'real honour' and Qatar as 'a remarkable country...,' Ambassador Faivre said that a strong foundation of trust and cooperation was built during his term.

“The relationship between Qatar and France has been elevated to a deeply-rooted strategic partnership,” he said.

He credited this progress to close collaboration with Qatari authorities.“First of all, of course, H H the Amir, but also His Excellency, the Prime Minister, for their trust, for their support, for what we've done together,” he stated.

Highlighting political and diplomatic achievements, the ambassador noted that French President Emmanuel Macron visited Qatar four times during his term, while Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani visited France even more frequently, including a state visit -“the highest protocol level that you can provide to a partner.” These visits, he said, reflect“very, very substantial” ties between the two nations.

Faivre emphasised areas of deepening cooperation, including defense, economy, education, and culture.“We had this kind of very confident relation also in defense, in economy... and I can continue the same for education, higher education,” he said.



On the diplomatic front, Ambassador Faivre highlighted constant coordination on key regional issues including Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, Syria, and Afghanistan.

“Seven visits from my foreign ministers and three strategic dialogues-the third of which is scheduled for May in Paris-demonstrate the high level of confidence between our two countries.”

Referring to collaboration on development and humanitarian he said that Qatar and France have established long-term partnerships with the support of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Qatar Fund for Development, and other partner agencies.

Among his most memorable moments, Faivre cited Qatar's role in the 2021 evacuation from Kabul.“We had roughly 1,000 people connected to France that were helped by Qatar,” he recalled, calling it“a very intense collaboration, coordination.”

He also described the 2022 FIFA World Cup as“once-in-a-lifetime experience,” both for its sporting significance and as a demonstration of strong bilateral coordination.“We had 300 security officers coming from France, to support Qatar, to collaborate with Qatar,” he said.

On cultural ties, the ambassador highlighted the first visit of a French Culture minister to Qatar, which resulted in“structuring agreements” between major French institutions and their Qatari counterparts. He praised Qatar's unique museums and called the National Library“a wonderful place.”

Reflecting on his experience overall, the ambassador said,“Qatar is a great place. I would say Doha is an incredible city. I think we can call it the pearl of the Gulf.”

He concluded by affirming the deep connection he and his family feel with the country:“We will not forget that place. We will not forget that great time. And we will not forget all the friends, the great friends we made, including you of course.”