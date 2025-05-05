Deputy PM Meets Bangladesh Army's Chief Of Staff
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al-Thani met yesterday with Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh Army H E General Waker-Uz-Zaman, and his accompanying delegation, currently visiting Qatar. Discussion during the meeting revolved around topics of common interest and ways to enhance and develop bilateral ties. The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Qatari Armed Forces, H E Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai and a lineup of senior officials and officers from both sides.
