HMC Successfully Completes IAEA Quality Audit For Clinical Imaging Services

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Clinical Imaging Department has achieved a significant milestone by officially passing the audit requirements of the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) Quality Assurance Audit for Diagnostic Radiology Improvement and Learning (QUAADRIL) program. The achievement follows a rigorous and comprehensive international audit conducted by the IAEA.

This accomplishment underscores HMC's unwavering commitment to enhancing the quality of healthcare services and maintaining the highest standards of radiation safety, which contributes to the improvement of clinical performance and the delivery of the best possible patient care.

Dr. Amal Al Obaidly, Chairperson of Clinical Imaging Services at HMC, said that this success reflects the organization's strategic vision to strengthen its regional and international position as a leading provider of high-quality healthcare in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030.

“The preparatory phase for the audit involved an intensive series of activities, including comprehensive self-assessments, detailed policy and procedure reviews, training for medical and technical staff and strengthening occupational health and safety standards in line with international best practices,” said Dr. Al Obaidly.

The Clinical Imaging Department developed an integrated plan aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, improving services, promoting innovation and continuous improvement and integrating improvement initiatives into the department's leadership and management systems to foster a supportive and high-performing work environment.

To assess performance against international benchmarks, the department submitted a request to undergo the IAEA's QUAADRIL audit. A multidisciplinary team was formed to review the program standards, conduct a thorough internal gap analysis and develop corresponding improvement plans. In collaboration with HMC's Occupational Health and Safety Department, infrastructure for radiation monitoring was also upgraded to ensure compliance with global medical standards.

Dr. Al Obaidly added that this success would not have been possible without the contributions of highly competent and dedicated teams at HMC. Leading the preparation efforts were Ms. Mashael Al Ajeel, Assistant Executive Director of Clinical Imaging Services; Dr. Maryam Al Kuwari, Chief Radiologist at Rumailah Hospital; and Mr. Hamad Al Hamar, Operations Manager for Interventional Radiology Services.



Dr. Maryam Al Kuwari explained that empowering staff and involving them in the decision-making process had a positive impact on overall performance. She commended the collaboration of support teams, particularly the Occupational Health and Safety team, highlighting their role in enhancing radiation protection standards and promoting a safe work environment.

Dr. Al Kuwari noted that the audit process was conducted in two stages. The first stage was conducted between March and April 2024 and involved a comprehensive internal audit led by a qualified multidisciplinary team of physicians, radiology technologists and nurses, medical physicists, and quality professionals.

The second stage was held from 19–25 January 2025 and consisted of an external audit carried out by an IAEA team of physicians, technologists, and expert physicists. The team visited sixteen HMC medical facilities, thoroughly reviewing strategic and operational plans, performance monitoring systems and quality improvement programs. The audit also included a visit to the Clinical Imaging Appointment Center and the Occupational Health and Safety Department.

At the conclusion of their visit, the IAEA audit team praised the high level of performance and professionalism observed, commending staff for turning performance improvement and quality control concepts into effective daily practices.