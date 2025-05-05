Lulu Hypermarket Qatar Wins 'Best CSR Initiative In Retail Sector' Award At Qatar CSR Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: LuLu Hypermarket, Qatar's leading retail chain, has been recognised for its outstanding contributions to corporate social responsibility (CSR), receiving the prestigious 'Best CSR Initiative in the Retail Sector' award at the Qatar CSR Summit and Awards 2025, held recently in Doha.

The award was handed over by Dr. Saif Ali Al Hajari, CEO of the Qatar CSR National Programme, to Shanavas P.M., Regional Director of LuLu Hypermarket Qatar, in recognition of LuLu Hypermarket's ongoing dedication to implementing meaningful social and environmental initiatives that contribute to national development.

The Qatar CSR Summit, organised by Qatar University and held under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, serves as a prominent platform that brings together business leaders, policymakers, and CSR advocates to discuss the evolving role of corporate responsibility and its integration within the circular economy model.

LuLu Hypermarket's recognition at this prestigious event highlights its deep-rooted commitment to creating positive societal impact through a wide range of meaningful initiatives that span food security, education, environmental conservation, and community welfare.

Among its key sustainability practices, LuLu Hypermarket has implemented the centralization of frozen and chilled deliveries as part of its broader efforts to reduce carbon emissions. By consolidating logistics operations, the company has significantly lowered its carbon footprint.

Commenting on the award, Shanavas stated,“At LuLu, we believe that our responsibility extends beyond retail. Giving back to the community and preserving the environment are core to our values. This award is a proud recognition of our enduring efforts in CSR, and we remain committed to promoting sustainable and socially responsible practices across every area of our operations. This milestone achievement reinforces LuLu Hypermarket's leadership in the retail sector and its unwavering dedication to corporate citizenship. LuLu Hypermarket continues to set the benchmark for responsible and sustainable business practices that make a real difference in people's lives."