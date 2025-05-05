Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka To Deploy 65,000 Police Officers For Local Gov't Elections

2025-05-05 02:04:12
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) COLOMBO, May 5 (NNN-XINHUA) – The Sri Lankan government will deploy around 65,000 police officers, to maintain order, during the upcoming local government elections, said a police spokesman, yesterday.

Buddhika Manatunga told reporters that, military personnel will also be mobilised as needed for the elections, which are scheduled for May 6 (tomorrow).

Manatunga emphasised strict legal action will be taken, against anyone violating election laws, noting that, the police are working closely with the Elections Commission and election monitors.

The elections will select members for 339 local government bodies across the country, and polling will begin at 7:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m. local time, tomorrow.

A total of 17,156,338 people are eligible to vote, and 75,589 candidates from various political parties and independent groups are contesting in this year's local government elections.– NNN-XINHUA

MENAFN05052025000200011047ID1109506977

