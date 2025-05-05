Sri Lanka To Deploy 65,000 Police Officers For Local Gov't Elections
Buddhika Manatunga told reporters that, military personnel will also be mobilised as needed for the elections, which are scheduled for May 6 (tomorrow).
Manatunga emphasised strict legal action will be taken, against anyone violating election laws, noting that, the police are working closely with the Elections Commission and election monitors.
The elections will select members for 339 local government bodies across the country, and polling will begin at 7:00 a.m. and close at 4:00 p.m. local time, tomorrow.
A total of 17,156,338 people are eligible to vote, and 75,589 candidates from various political parties and independent groups are contesting in this year's local government elections.– NNN-XINHUA
