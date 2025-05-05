'Pakistan Ko Kehna Bhaijan': Ajay Rai's 'Nimbu-Mirchi On Rafale' Remark Fumes BJP, Others On Social Media

MENAFN - Live Mint) Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ajay Rai's remark over the Pahalgam terror attack taking a "nimbu mirchi" jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government over response to Pahalgam terror attack - has faced criticism on social media, mostly from BJP supporters.

During a press conference, Rai, who unsuccessfully contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi in the past, slammed the government for not acting after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, including tourists on 22 April

Rai accused Centre of "big talk and no action" against the perpetrators of the terror attack, worst against civilians since 2000.

In the video, Rai displayed a white toy plane (Rafale) with lemon-chillies hanging on it.



"Terrorist activities have increased in the country, and people are suffering from it. Our youth lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack.. . But, this government, which talks a lot, says that they will crush terrorists – they brought Rafale, but they are in their hangars having chilly and lemon hanging in them. When will they take action against terrorists, those who support them, and their backers?" ANI news agency quoted Rai.

Rai's statement was also amplified by Pakistani news sites, triggering a rebuttal from the saffron camp.

"The Congress Party and its leaders are being disloyal to India and our people, and the Congress leaders are deliberately trying to defame and demoralise our brave armed forces. The deplorable statements by Ajay Rai, UP Congress chief, from where Rahul Gandhi is MP, are most condemnable. Congress leaders are reprehensible, repeat offenders who are repeatedly dishonourably trying to lower the morale and resolve of our armed forces. But the Congress party's sinister ploy will not be successful," BJP leader CR Kesavan said.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Why is a continuous attack being made on the morale of armed forces?... Congress party is not taking action because Pakistan ko kehna bhaijaan, sena ka karna apman, ye Congress ki bann chuki hai pehchan, Pakistan aur Congress do shareer aur bole ek hi zubaan."

The remark also drew ire from people who took to social media to express their outrage. A user wrote:

"Who will make fun of Indian army and its weapons? Pakistan. But he is senior Congress leader from Kashi doing the same."

Another user added: "Did you mock after 26/11?"

A third user said: "Did you say Senior... sir, there is no seniority."

Another said: "Shame on you."

What is the Rafale Context?

The senior Congress leader's remarks come in the backdrop of India's recent defence deal-a ₹63,000 crore agreement with France for 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets. Signed earlier this week, the deal aims to bolster India's naval strike capabilities.



Rafale deal had become a pollical issue after opposition led by Rahul Gandhi alleged of irregularities in the deal with the French firm related to the purchase of 36 Rafale multirole fighter aircrafts.

On 14 December 2018 the Supreme Court of India upheld the Rafale deal, stating that no irregularities or corruption have been found.