403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump talks about possible third term
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has ruled out seeking a third term in office, stating in a recent NBC News interview that he hopes to pass the presidency on to a strong Republican candidate after his current term. Although Trump noted that many people have encouraged him to run again, he acknowledged that the U.S. Constitution restricts presidents to two terms.
“Many people want me to do it,” Trump said. “But to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to.” He also cast some doubt on the restriction, saying he wasn’t entirely sure whether it was constitutional, a comment that reignited concerns over whether he might attempt to change the rules to remain in power.
Such speculation was recently fueled by the release of ‘TRUMP 2028’ merchandise on Trump’s official campaign store, featuring slogans like “Rewrite the Rules.” Despite the store’s affiliation with his campaign, Trump appeared to distance himself from the products, claiming, “This is not something I’m looking to do.”
Instead, he said his focus is on achieving meaningful results during his current term and then handing the reins to a worthy successor. “I think four years is plenty of time to do something really spectacular,” he added.
Trump declined to name a preferred successor but praised several rising figures in the Republican Party, including Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance, and said there are many strong candidates who could carry the party forward.
“Many people want me to do it,” Trump said. “But to the best of my knowledge, you’re not allowed to.” He also cast some doubt on the restriction, saying he wasn’t entirely sure whether it was constitutional, a comment that reignited concerns over whether he might attempt to change the rules to remain in power.
Such speculation was recently fueled by the release of ‘TRUMP 2028’ merchandise on Trump’s official campaign store, featuring slogans like “Rewrite the Rules.” Despite the store’s affiliation with his campaign, Trump appeared to distance himself from the products, claiming, “This is not something I’m looking to do.”
Instead, he said his focus is on achieving meaningful results during his current term and then handing the reins to a worthy successor. “I think four years is plenty of time to do something really spectacular,” he added.
Trump declined to name a preferred successor but praised several rising figures in the Republican Party, including Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance, and said there are many strong candidates who could carry the party forward.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment