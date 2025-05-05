403
Peru Authorities Reports Discovery of Kidnapped Mine Guards
(MENAFN) Local media reported Sunday that the remains of 13 mine company security personnel, who were previously reported missing, have been discovered in the La Libertad department of northern Peru.
According to reports, "Sources from the Executive Branch" have verified the discovery of the bodies in the Pataz province.
Tragically, police reports detailed the grim discovery, stating the victims were found tied up, blindfolded, and unclothed within a mineshaft, bearing apparent gunshot wounds.
Mining company La Poderosa stated on Friday that "illegal miners colluding with criminals kidnapped 13 workers who were providing services to an artisanal miner," which "attests to the terrible deterioration of security conditions in Pataz."
The company further explained, "This unfortunate event occurred after criminals attacked the artisanal mining operation to take control of it."
Relatives of the victims reported losing contact with the guards on April 27 while they were working, and that the abductors "demanded a large sum of money from the mining company in exchange for their release."
The mining firm had called on authorities to take prompt action regarding a complaint filed by the families of the victims.
