Where Faith Refuses To Die: Rev. Bolívar Flores Publishes Faith Alive Behind The Wall,A Multifaith Prison Ministry Guide

Faith Alive Behind the Wall: An Introduction to Prison Ministry

Rev. Bolívar Flores offers a profound, interfaith vision of prison ministry rooted in dignity, redemption, and restorative justice.

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the silent corridors of prison life-where names are replaced by numbers and time dissolves in routine and regret-a powerful voice emerges to proclaim that faith still breathes behind the bars. Reverend Bolívar Flores, spiritual leader, theologian, and human rights advocate, has published his most compelling work to date: Faith Alive Behind the Wall: An Introduction to Prison Ministry (originally in Spanish, La Fe Detrás del Muro), a book that interweaves pastoral compassion, interfaith theology, and restorative justice.Through this text, Rev. Flores opens the prison gates not to showcase crime, but to highlight humanity-not to dwell on guilt, but to explore the possibilities of forgiveness; not to deepen condemnation, but to ignite hope for redemption and spiritual transformation.“This book is born from the depths where human dignity is often forgotten, yet where the love of God remains relentless. It is a pastoral and prophetic call for faith leaders to move beyond pulpits and enter the trenches of human pain,” says Rev. Bolívar Flores.“Where court sentences attempt to erase history, faith offers a new narrative: one of redemption. This is not an academic reflection from a distance, but a field report from the spiritual frontlines of incarceration.”The book transcends doctrinal boundaries, offering a rich interfaith perspective. It brings together principles from Christianity, Islam, Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism, Sikhism, and other global faith traditions-unified by their shared reverence for the human soul and the moral imperative to uplift it, even in captivity.Faith Alive Behind the Wall is an essential resource not only for prison chaplains and clergy but also for rabbis, imams, monks, academics, social workers, prison volunteers, and international leaders invested in human dignity. It contributes to global conversations on prison reform and reintegration by promoting models rooted in restorative justice, spiritual healing, and community-based reentry efforts.This publication aligns with growing international calls-from the United Nations, OAS, World Council of Churches, and others-for urgent reform of prison systems worldwide. It calls for spaces of spiritual care within prisons where the human spirit can be nurtured rather than crushed, and where faith can be a bridge back to life.Now available globally via Amazon:About the Author:Reverend Bolívar Flores, is an internationally recognized voice in pastoral leadership, social justice, and prison ministry. He leads El Sol Sale Para Todos Internacional, serves as Chief of Staff for the New Jersey Reentry Corporation, Vice President of the New Jersey Coalition of Latino Pastors and Ministers and advises interfaith initiatives connected to diplomatic, academic, and consular institutions. His work embodies the belief that even in the darkest places, faith can find a crack through which the light enters.

