Stalin To Announce Nationalisation Of Literary Works Of Five Eminent Tamil Scholars Today

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 5 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will today announce the nationalisation of the literary works of five eminent Tamil scholars -- Rao Saheb G. Kothandapani Pillai, Dr R. Mohan, G. Muthupillai, M.S. Sambandam, and Hamsaveni.

The move, aimed at preserving and promoting Tamil intellectual heritage, marks a significant step in making the contributions of these scholars widely accessible.

As part of the initiative, the government will transfer royalty rights for these works to the families of the respective scholars.

“This nationalisation is not merely an administrative exercise but a cultural imperative,” Stalin said in a statement ahead of the event, adding,“By ensuring these great works are available to all, we are reinforcing the richness of Tamil literature and honouring the lifelong efforts of these scholars.”

The announcement will take place at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, in the presence of Ministers M.P. Saminathan, Ma. Subramanian, and P.K. Sekarbabu, along with other dignitaries.

The Chief Minister will also attend the valedictory ceremony of 'Tamil Week', celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of the revered Tamil poet Pavendhar Bharathidasan. The event will include the distribution of prizes to the winners of various literary competitions held across Tamil Nadu during the week.

“Bharathidasan's vision and voice continue to inspire generations,” Stalin said, adding,“Our government remains committed to fostering a vibrant literary culture that upholds Tamil pride and progress.”

Since April 29, a series of literary events and discussions have taken place at district headquarters, drawing wide participation from scholars, students, and literary enthusiasts.

The celebrations come as the DMK government prepares to enter its fifth year in office.

In an official statement on Sunday, the government highlighted key achievements over the past four years, citing schemes such as the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme and Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, which have received national and international recognition, including from the United Nations.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian remarked,“Tamil Nadu has emerged as a model for the rest of India in both social welfare and healthcare. This recognition is the result of visionary leadership and relentless execution.”

The statement also recalled the state government's handling of crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic, cyclones, and floods.“Despite the Union government's indifference during such critical times, we took proactive steps to safeguard our people,” it read.

The government noted that its efforts have been appreciated by a wide cross-section of the public -- including women, students, workers, entrepreneurs, and the media -- and even acknowledged through awards from the Centre.

As today's events unfold, the occasion is expected to spotlight both Tamil Nadu's enduring literary legacy and its strides in governance.