403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Threatens Quick Response Against U.S., Israeli Interests
(MENAFN) Iran's Defense Minister, Aziz Nasirzadeh, issued a strong warning Sunday, stating that the Islamic Republic would not hesitate to strike U.S. and Israeli interests, bases, and personnel "wherever and whenever deemed necessary" if either nation initiates hostilities.
His comments, reported by a media source, came in response to recent remarks by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who cautioned that Iran would "pay the consequence" for its "support to the Houthis."
Nasirzadeh asserted that Iran possesses a substantial missile inventory at its disposal and would readily deploy them against regional targets if the country were to be attacked.
"Should such a war be from the United States or Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran will target their interests, bases, and troops wherever they are and whenever it deems necessary," Nasirzadeh declared.
He also voiced criticism regarding what he perceived as contradictory behavior from the U.S., alleging that it claims openness to dialogue while simultaneously issuing threats through various avenues.
Nasirzadeh maintained that Yemen is a sovereign nation capable of making its own decisions, advising the United States to abstain from instigating crises in the West Asia region.
His comments, reported by a media source, came in response to recent remarks by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who cautioned that Iran would "pay the consequence" for its "support to the Houthis."
Nasirzadeh asserted that Iran possesses a substantial missile inventory at its disposal and would readily deploy them against regional targets if the country were to be attacked.
"Should such a war be from the United States or Israel, the Islamic Republic of Iran will target their interests, bases, and troops wherever they are and whenever it deems necessary," Nasirzadeh declared.
He also voiced criticism regarding what he perceived as contradictory behavior from the U.S., alleging that it claims openness to dialogue while simultaneously issuing threats through various avenues.
Nasirzadeh maintained that Yemen is a sovereign nation capable of making its own decisions, advising the United States to abstain from instigating crises in the West Asia region.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment