Anticipation Builds As The F&B Industry Is Set To Converge For The Saudifood Show In Riyadh

Event to be officially inaugurated by Saudi Arabia's Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef

Summit to host high-level ministerial panel session to discuss transformation of the Kingdom's food industry and its contribution to Vision 2030. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" src="#" data-bit="iit" />

Backed by a rapidly growing food sector and the ambitions of Vision 2030, this year's edition sees a significant expansion, now spanning six halls and welcoming an even broader range of global experts and international exhibitors. Participants will showcase their products, services, and innovations to top-tier buyers from around the world, enabling major trade deals and positioning the event as a global gateway for business exchange.

Organised by KAOUN International and dmg events, and held in strategic partnership with MODON, The Saudi Food Show 2025 will also feature a robust programme of thought-leadership sessions, including a high-level ministerial panel that will explore the transformation of the Kingdom's F&B landscape and its critical role in driving long-term economic diversification.

Eng. Ali Alomeir, Executive Vice President for Strategy and Corporate Excellence and Official Spokesperson for the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) affirmed that MODON is proud of its strategic partnership with Saudi Food Show for the third consecutive edition. He noted that this collaboration comes at a time when the Kingdom's food and beverage sector is witnessing qualitative growth, driven by the ambitions of Saudi Vision 2030 and structural shifts that are reshaping the landscape of food manufacturing both locally and regionally.

“As a key player in the industrial sector, we continue to develop an integrated and attractive industrial environment across 39 cities spanning the Kingdom. These cities support the entire food supply chain from production to distribution and are aligned with the expectations of local and global investors seeking advanced infrastructure and intelligent industrial and logistics services.”

He added:“Saudi Food Show represents more than just a commercial platform. It is a space for global engagement, a meeting point for innovation, and a new gateway that MODON is proud to open for investors and decision-makers to discover promising opportunities in the food and beverage sector, which we consider one of the pillars of economic sustainability and food security in the Kingdom.”

Increasing country representation – marking the most global event yet

The Saudi Food Show offers a significant link between manufacturers, distributors, retailers and service providers, allowing participants to showcase their novel products and services, share ideas and strategies, connect with industry peers and discover potential business ventures across sectors including: meat & poultry, pulses & grains, dairy, fats & oils, world food and beverages.

The premier trade event boasts an ever-increasing global profile, reaffirming its leadership position as a catalyst for F&B innovation in the region. Over 1,300 leading global brands are set to exhibit including: Al Durra, Almarai, Al Munajem, Arabian Bridge, Arabian Mills, Batook, BRF, Durrah Sugar, Egyptian Saudi, Farm Frites, Gandour, Gulfwest, House of Pops, IFFCO, Kinza (Al Jameel), JBS, Lactalis, Minerva Foods, NADEC, Nestle, Prima International, SADAFCO, Savola and many more. The show has also expanded in terms of global participation with a diverse array of new countries representation including: Spain, Morocco, Kuwait, Vietnam, Tunisia, Canada, Germany, New Zealand and Russia.

Robert Helou, CEO, Nestlé Central Arabia commented:“Our participation in The Saudi Food Show 2025 reflects Nestlé's deep commitment to advancing the Kingdom's food ecosystem and supporting Saudi Vision 2030. It is an opportunity for us to showcase our innovative products like“Ready-to-Drink” Nescafe coffee, strengthen our local partnerships, and contribute to shaping a more resilient and sustainable food future. We're proud to be part of this platform that brings together global expertise and local ambitions to drive real impact.”

Three days of curated, actionable content:

The Saudi Food Summit is set to champion impactful conversations to spur change, with ministers, global F&B value chain leaders, entrepreneurs and industry experts leading a series of keynotes and dynamic panel discussions.

On the opening day, attendees will hear from senior Saudi policy makers in a ministerial panel session highlighting strategic transformation in the Kingdom's food industry, highlighting its contribution to the National Investment Strategy and Vision 2030.

Across the three-day agenda, speakers will take a deep dive into the evolving F&B landscape in the Kingdom, discussing topics such as: Opportunities for Foreign Businesses in the Kingdom, Exploring the Latest Developments, Strategies and Trends for the Sustainability of the Food Industry and Investment in the Food Sector – Bridging the Gap Between Investors and Operators

Industry leaders taking the stage include: Abdullah Albader – CEO of Almarai, KSA; Abdulla Aujan – Executive Chairman of Aujan Group, KSA; Tonya Tan, Council Member of Saudi–Singapore Business Council and Founder of World Future Enterprises, Singapore; Yasser Hejazi – Director of Private Label, B2B and Global Sourcing, Panda Retail Company – Savola Group; Shehim Mohammed – Director of Lulu Saudi Hypermarkets; Ben Leyka – CEO of the Africa Agri Council NPC (AAC); Saudi Scientist and Founder of Rewind – Walid Zaher; Founder of Salasa – Abdulmajeed Alyemmi and many more.

On Day 3 of the summit, visitors will have the opportunity to attend a series of workshops to gain practical skills and knowledge that can directly be applied to their business. Workshops include: 'Retail Success Stories: Winning in Saudi Arabia – The Journey of International Brands' and 'Marketing Strategies for Start-ups: Golden Nuggets for Entrepreneurs' by Nidhi Sehgal, General Manager of Strategy and Growth for FLC Marketing Group.

A showcase of culinary creativity:

Saudi Arabia's F&B landscape continues to evolve with a blend of innovation, cultural authenticity and talent-driven leadership. Crowd-favourite feature Top Table Saudi returns with a line-up of chefs and local cooking icons who will captivate audiences with a series of exciting masterclasses unveiling innovative techniques, and showcasing the cuisines that have made their way onto menus in the Kingdom, as well as traditional local dishes, all while exploring the cutting edge of cuisine.

Among the line-up of chefs revealing their signature techniques and flavours at Top Table Saudi will be celebrated Moroccan chef, Fayçal Bettioui, who attained a Michelin star for his restaurant Zur Krone in its very first year of opening, and was a recent recipient of the 'One to Watch Award' as part of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa 2025.

Further culinary stars include: former winner of Top Chef Middle East, Ali Ghzawi, celebrating his Jordanian heritage and food. Renowned TV chef, culinary consultant, recipe developer and cookbook author – Deema Hajjawi. Top chef finalist – Abdallah Bakri, popular TV chef Haneen Khamis, and many more.

About KAOUN International:

KAOUN International is the independent events company and wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), organiser of Gulfood, the world's largest food show, as well as Gulfood Manufacturing. KAOUN International was established to organize and manage events internationally, including the Saudi Food Show and SaudiFood Manufacturing, among others.

Derived from the Arabic word 'universe', KAOUN International's mission is to 'Create Limitless Connections' for the industries and markets in which it operates. Created to leverage the 40-year legacy of DWTC's events management business and drive future MICE sector opportunity in the MENASA region. KAOUN International delivers game-changing live experiences that build robust business connections, create opportunity, and stimulate economic growth, building on DWTC's extensive portfolio of business and consumer events spanning multiple sectors, including technology, food and hospitality, sustainability, broadcast and satellite, automotive, talent development and leisure marine

About dmg events:

dmg events is a leading organizer of face-to-face events and publisher of information services. Our aim is to create dynamic marketplaces to connect businesses with the right communities to accelerate their growth in today's rapidly evolving landscape. With a presence in over 20 countries and organizing more than 90 events each year, dmg events is a global leader in the industry. Attracting over 425,000 attendees and delegates annually, we organize events in the construction, hospitality, interiors & design, energy, coatings, entertainment, food & beverage and transportation sectors. To better serve our customers, dmg events has offices in 10 countries, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, South Africa, the UK, Canada, Singapore and India. By being on the ground, we can better understand market needs and nurture relationships to create unforgettable experiences for our attendees. Our flagship events including the Big 5 Global, ADIPEC, Gastech, EGYPES, The Hotel Show, INDEX and The Saudi Food Show.