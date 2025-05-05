Third Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum Offers An Inspiring Platform For Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the return of the third Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum, aiming to empower entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to grow their ventures. Through this initiative, the Authority seeks to highlight the importance of the cultural and creative industries (CCIs) and the various opportunities they offer in contributing to Dubai's aim of becoming a global hub for the creative economy by 2026. This aligns with the Authority's commitment to investing in young talents and competencies. The forum, hosted in the Al Quoz Creative Zone in Q4 2025, will feature expert-led talks on entrepreneurship and the CCIs, interactive workshops, networking sessions, and panels on advancing business growth, as well as a range of activities designed to equip participants with entrepreneurial skills.

In parallel, Dubai Culture launched the open call for the third Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition on the forum's sidelines. The contest aims to spur innovation among entrepreneurs and SME owners by inviting ideas that enhance Dubai's startup ecosystem and support the Dubai Creative Economy Strategy, which unites industry with investment capital.

Khulood Khoory, Director of the Project & Events Department at Dubai Culture, emphasised the magnitude of the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Forum and its role in supporting CCIs and bolstering sustainable development. She said:“Through the forum and the competition, we aim to create an environment that nurtures entrepreneurship in Dubai, encouraging a competitive climate that drives the creative economy and empowers innovative endeavours. Our initiatives are designed to attract investors, talent, and creative minds, inspiring them to launch and expand their projects in the emirate. The event is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs, experts, and stakeholders to connect, share insights, and ignite new ways of thinking. Likewise, the competition motivates participants to push boundaries and continue their professional journeys, fuelling growth across sectors.”

Dubai Culture will accept applications for the Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition until 30 June. Shortlisted entrepreneurs can present their proposals to a panel of specialists, financiers, and event partners at the forum. The jury will assess entries based on creativity, competitiveness, sustainability, market insight, and overall potential, covering impact on the CCIs, innovation, cultural diversity, and job creation. The first-place winner will receive AED 80,000, the second AED 50,000, and the third AED 30,000, with additional prizes awarded by collaborators.

The Al Quoz Creative Entrepreneurship Competition targets early-stage startups in the UAE under two years old and welcomes entrepreneurs from all CCIs. Eligible fields include advertising, marketing, cultural production, craft manufacturing, architecture, urban planning, broadcasting, handicrafts and fine arts, graphic, industrial, digital, fashion, and product design, as well as heritage, museums, libraries, archaeology, music, film, animation, performing and visual arts, photography, podcasts, content creation, publishing, literature, gaming, and culinary arts. All applicants must submit a functional prototype of their work.

The first and second editions of the forum attracted over 2,000 creatives, entrepreneurs, and investors, featuring 59 workshops, panel discussions, keynote speeches, and related activities. Additionally, ten community hub partners participated and provided support, knowledge, and services to the forum attendees.