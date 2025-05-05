403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Military Chief Cautions Netanyahu on Endangering Hostages
(MENAFN) Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir cautioned Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and multiple Cabinet members that intensifying the military campaign in Gaza could jeopardize the safety of Israeli captives being held by the Palestinian faction Hamas.
According to a report from the media on Sunday, Zamir said, “There is a dilemma in pursuing both primary goals of the war — eliminating Hamas and recovering the hostages — because at a certain point, the two may conflict on the ground.”
He stressed the gravity of the situation by warning, “You must consider that a full-scale ground maneuver might result in the loss of the hostages.”
The publication highlighted noticeable tensions between the political authorities and military officials in Israel concerning the main objectives of the ongoing conflict.
These disagreements reflect a broader struggle over whether the primary focus should be military victory or the safe retrieval of the captives.
In response to these developments, the families of those abducted in Gaza expressed their dismay in a joint statement.
They emphasized that “there can be no Israeli victory without bringing back all the hostages. Losing them would be a national defeat.”
They further insisted that “national and social security hinges on the release of every captive.”
Zamir's remarks emerged just as the Israeli military began distributing mobilization notices to tens of thousands of reservists, in preparation for a significant escalation of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which is expected to launch shortly.
Last Friday, during a strategic security discussion involving Zamir, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and other key figures, Prime Minister Netanyahu gave the go-ahead for the mass recruitment of reservists, signaling the intention to intensify military activity on the ground.
According to a report from the media on Sunday, Zamir said, “There is a dilemma in pursuing both primary goals of the war — eliminating Hamas and recovering the hostages — because at a certain point, the two may conflict on the ground.”
He stressed the gravity of the situation by warning, “You must consider that a full-scale ground maneuver might result in the loss of the hostages.”
The publication highlighted noticeable tensions between the political authorities and military officials in Israel concerning the main objectives of the ongoing conflict.
These disagreements reflect a broader struggle over whether the primary focus should be military victory or the safe retrieval of the captives.
In response to these developments, the families of those abducted in Gaza expressed their dismay in a joint statement.
They emphasized that “there can be no Israeli victory without bringing back all the hostages. Losing them would be a national defeat.”
They further insisted that “national and social security hinges on the release of every captive.”
Zamir's remarks emerged just as the Israeli military began distributing mobilization notices to tens of thousands of reservists, in preparation for a significant escalation of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip, which is expected to launch shortly.
Last Friday, during a strategic security discussion involving Zamir, Defense Minister Israel Katz, and other key figures, Prime Minister Netanyahu gave the go-ahead for the mass recruitment of reservists, signaling the intention to intensify military activity on the ground.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment