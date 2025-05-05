NCPDP Honors John W. Hill With $1 Million Donation To The NCPDP Foundation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NCPDP , leader in the healthcare standards industry, announces the generous donation of $1 million to the NCPDP Foundation , a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. This unexpected gift was given to establish an endowment in honor of NCPDP Foundation Executive Director, John W. Hill, MBAHCM. The donation was presented by NCPDP President & CEO, Lee Ann Stember, and the 2024-2025 NCPDP Board of Trustees during the prestigious NCPDP President & CEO Leadership and Appreciation Dinner held this evening.

The donation aims to support the NCPDP Foundation's purpose of supporting programs, projects, and people that drive quality healthcare through the use of standards-based healthcare information technologies. The donation comes on the heels of another substantial donation supporting the NCPDP Foundation's three established endowments: the Charlie and Mary Pulido Endowment, the Lee Ann Stember Endowment, and the Ben Ward Endowment, underscoring NCPDP's unwavering commitment to fostering positive change and supporting sustainable growth.

"It is my deepest pleasure to announce this donation in honor of John," said Lee Ann Stember, President & CEO of NCPDP. "John has put tremendous effort into furthering the NCPDP Foundation and ensuring the industry has quality research to empower pharmacists and improve care. By giving this donation, we ensure that the NCPDP Foundation will have the resources it needs to continue its vital work and that John's impact is both lasting and sustaining."

About NCPDP

The National Council for Prescription Drug Programs (NCPDP), established in 1977, is a nonprofit ANSI-accredited Standards Developer (ASD) with members across the healthcare industry. NCPDP develops standards and solutions to improve the exchange of information for medications, supplies, and services, including the SCRIPT Standard for ePrescribing and the Telecommunication Standard. Its data products include dataQ®, providing insights on over 80,000 pharmacies, and HCIdea®, a prescriber database with over 3.7 million records. NCPDP's RxReconn® offers real-time tracking of pharmacy-related legislative and regulatory activity at state and national levels. Named in federal legislation such as HIPAA and HITECH, NCPDP has been advancing healthcare interoperability for decades. Learn more at .

