NCPDP Foundation Announces 2024 Honoree Of The Prestigious Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award

Point-of-Care Partners, represented by Founder & CEO Anthony Scheuth, was honored with the NCPDP Foundation Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award during the President & CEO Leadership Appreciation Dinner this past Sunday. The award honors one Foundation grantee who, within the year prior, finalized research which fully optimized the vision of the NCPDP Foundation.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCPDP Foundation formally presented the Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award to Point-of-Care Partners (POCP) during the President & CEO Leadership Appreciation Dinner on May 4, 2025. This event takes place during NCPDP's Annual Technology & Business Conference where industry leaders come together to celebrate excellence and innovation in healthcare.

POCP, a leading healthcare consulting firm, demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving interoperability, streamlining pharmacy workflows, and championing healthcare technology solutions that improve care delivery in their white paper, Pharmacy Interoperability: A Comprehensive Assessment of the Current Landscape . Their commitment to industry interoperability aligns seamlessly with the NCPDP Foundation's vision to continuously innovate and fully incorporate health information technology as a tool to deliver better outcomes for the common good of all.

"This award serves as a testament to Point-of-Care Partners' dedication to shaping the future of healthcare," said J.W. Hill, MBAHCM, Executive Director of the NCPDP Foundation. "Their efforts in identifying interoperability challenges and building recommendations to advance pharmacy interoperability have had a profound impact on the industry, reflecting the legacy of Charlie Pulido's contributions."

The Charles Pulido, R.Ph. Excellence Award honors one grantee annual who embodied Charles Pulido's commitment to collaboration, innovation, and excellence in healthcare through their NCPDP Foundation-funded research.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition from the NCPDP Foundation," said Anthony Schueth, Founder & CEO of Point-of-Care Partners . " Our work on the Pharmacy Interoperability White Paper reflects our shared commitment to improving data sharing, interoperability, and patient-centered care. POCP has long valued our close collaboration with NCPDP and the Foundation, and we're proud to support their mission."

About the NCPDP Foundation

The NCPDP Foundation collaborates with organizations and individuals to support research initiatives that improve data sharing throughout the healthcare ecosystem, removing obstacles to quality care for patients, with a focus on pharmacy interoperability. The NCPDP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Point-of-Care Partners

Point-of-Care Partners (POCP) is an employee-owned health IT management consulting firm assisting healthcare organizations in the evaluation, development, and implementation of winning health information management strategies in a complex and rapidly evolving healthcare ecosystem.

