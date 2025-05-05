Sikandar Kher Calls It ‘A Dream’ To Be Invited For Masters Golf Tournament At Augusta National

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Actor Sikandar Kher, who is also a golf enthusiast, is over the moon to have been invited as a patron to the iconic Masters Golf Tournament at the world-renowned Augusta National Golf Club in the US.

For Sikandar, setting foot on the grounds of Augusta was a deeply personal milestone, as he said:“It's truly an honour to have been invited as a patron to the Masters. As someone who has been playing and loving the sport for so many years, this felt like stepping into a dream.”

“Augusta National isn't just a golf course - it's hallowed ground for the sport. It's where legends have risen, where history has been made, and where every blade of grass holds a story,” he added.

The actor said that he has followed the Masters ever since he picked up a golf club.

“To be there, in person, watching the world's best battle it out on those undulating greens... it was a surreal, almost spiritual experience for me. The energy, the reverence, the sheer perfection of Augusta - you can feel why it's considered sacred in the world of sports,” Sikandar added.

Calling it the Disneyland for golf lovers, Sikandar added:“And of course, visiting the largest golf shop in the world on the premises felt like Disneyland for a golfer! I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity - it's something I'll never forget, and I hope to be back again someday.”

Augusta National Golf Club is known for hosting the annual Masters Tournament. Founded by Bobby Jones and Clifford Roberts, the course was designed by Jones and Alister MacKenzie and opened for play in 1932.

It was the top-ranked course in Golf Digest's 2009 list of America's 100 greatest courses and was the number ten-ranked course based on course architecture on Golfweek Magazine's 2011 list of best classic courses in the US.