Netanyahu Vows Revenge After Houthi Attack
(MENAFN) Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning on Sunday, pledging retaliation against both Yemen and Iran after a missile launched by Houthi forces struck the vicinity of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. The incident caused significant disruption to air travel operations.
In response to the attack, Netanyahu held an urgent security meeting to evaluate potential further military action, as reported by an Israeli public broadcaster.
During this session, Netanyahu emphasized his position on the origin of the assault, declaring, “(US) President (Donald) Trump is absolutely right! Attacks by the Houthis emanate from Iran.
Israel will respond to the Houthi attack against our main airport AND, at a time and place of our choosing, to their Iranian terror masters,” in a post on X.
The premier also reposted a March 17 message from U.S. Leader Donald Trump, who condemned the Houthis for launching attacks on Israel during what he referred to as a genocide in Gaza.
The broadcaster further indicated that Netanyahu’s emergency discussions led to a “clear decision” to intensify offensive operations against Yemen.
This announcement underscores a growing escalation in the region’s ongoing conflicts.
In reaction to Netanyahu’s statements, the Houthi movement declared the implementation of a full aerial blockade over Israeli airspace.
This move, described in a statement by the group's military spokesperson Yahya Saree, was framed as a direct countermeasure to Israel’s expanding military campaign in Gaza.
The blockade will include “repeatedly targeting Israel’s airports, foremost among them Lod Airport (Ben Gurion),” Saree stated.
