Qatar Unveils National Data And Statistics Strategy To Boost Governance

Doha, Qatar: The National Planning Council (NPC) launched the National Data and Statistics Strategy yesterday under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and the President of NPC H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

The strategy, which aims to provide a comprehensive strategic framework, was officially launched by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs, and the Vice President of the National Planning Council H E Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani along with several ministers and government officials.

During his opening speech, the Secretary General of the National Planning Council H E Dr. Abdulaziz bin Nasser bin Mubarak Al Khalifa stated:“At the heart of the Third National Development Strategy is Qatar's readiness for the future. This includes anticipating global trends, embracing change, and adopting cutting-edge, data-driven technologies such as artificial intelligence. The National Data and Statistics Strategy is a proactive step that strengthens Qatar's leadership and future preparedness. We take great pride in what we have achieved in our first year at the National Planning Council. Over the past year, we have focused on building the systems, partnerships, and capabilities needed to move into the implementation phase of the Third National Development Strategy. Our aim is to ensure its impact is meaningful, comprehensive, and enduring as Qatar progresses toward 2030 and beyond”.



The National Data and Statistics Strategy is designed to strengthen data governance, enhance accessibility, and respond effectively to the needs of an increasingly dynamic digital environment.

It reflects a forward-looking approach to managing and utilising data in a way that supports national development and innovation.

In remarks to The Peninsula at the event, Ahmed Al Obaidly, Director General of the National Statistics Center, said,“Today, we successfully launched the National Data and Statistics Strategy, which will be a very significant point and milestone within the history of statistics and data in the country.

“We prepared this strategy with numerous government and semi-government entities, which focus on data governance, data management, data classification, and data sharing.”

Al Obaidly stressed that diverse projects under the initiative commenced, including the 'National Data Program'. He said,“It is a very big foundation toward building a central database. The data is not merely basic numbers or figures, but is a very important strategic aspect in achieving our national vision.” The launch commemorates the first anniversary of the National Planning Council, established by Amiri Decree No. 13 of 2024. Created to spearhead Qatar's development agenda, the Council plays a central role in fostering strategic partnerships across government entities, ministries, the private sector, and subject-matter experts.

Through these collaborations, it promotes data-driven planning that delivers measurable, sustainable impact both in the immediate future and over the long term.

Over the past year, the National Planning Council has established itself as a pivotal force within Qatar's national development framework. From its inception, the Council has been guided by a clear and purposeful vision-to drive forward the strategic planning agenda and translate the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 into tangible outcomes.

As the primary body responsible for steering the implementation of the Third National Development Strategy, which is the concluding phase of Qatar National Vision 2030, the Council has worked to ensure that every initiative aligns with the country's long-term aspirations while reflecting its unique identity and core values. Marking a significant milestone, the shift from planning to active implementation underscores the Council's commitment to turning strategy into measurable progress.

Officials note that the Council remains steadfast in its commitment to strengthening integration across government entities, embedding data-driven decision-making into every level of planning, and enhancing institutional agility in the years ahead. As it moves into its second year, the Council will continue to serve as Qatar's strategic engine driving national progress through a blend of insight, foresight, and sustained, purposeful action.