Tess Mann Atelier Designs Shine On Italian Cinema Red Carpet

Actor Sofia Milos wore custom Tess Mann Atelier designs at 2025 Los Angeles Italia Film Festival, showcasing the Maria gown and Xenia power evening jumpsuit.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Television and film actor Sofia Milos appeared in custom Tess Mann Atelier creations at the 2025 Los Angeles Italia Film Festival held at the historic Chinese Theatre. The actor, known for her various roles in hits such as "CSI: Miami" and "The Sopranos," wore two different designs during the prestigious event. This fashion collaboration resulted from a connection at the DPA Gift Lounge , where luxury brands connect with entertainment industry professionals.

During the opening night ceremony, where Milos served as a featured speaker, she wore an obsidian black architectural design – a sleeveless adaptation of Tess Mann Atelier's Maria gown. The following day, for the "Edward Berger Director of the Year & Sergio Castellitto Excellence Award" event, Milos wore the Tess Mann Atelier Xenia power evening jumpsuit in a striking black and red combination.

The Maria Gown:

The striking obsidian strapless gown presented the luxury fashion house's approach to structural design and custom tailoring. Crafted in taffeta, the gown's silhouette featured hand-sculpted elements that complemented the Italian-American actor's style.

The custom creation required over 200 hours dedicated to construction. The modified design maintained the gown's refined trumpet silhouette and architectural elements while being tailored specifically for Milos. The piece features integrated bust cups, professional drill and boning structure, and refined detailing that highlighted her appearance at the event.

The Xenia Power Evening Jumpsuit:

For the special awards ceremony, Milos wore the revolutionary Xenia power evening jumpsuit, which combines sophisticated tailoring with bold design elements. This silk satin jumpsuit features a beaded vest overlay that creates dramatic visual impact while maintaining clean architectural lines.

The two-piece construction includes a V-neckline, ruched shoulders, deep décolletage with a beaded lower modesty panel, integrated bust cups, professional drill and boning structure, and a back zipper with hook-and-eye closure. The wide-leg pants and beaded sleeveless vest required 300 hours focused entirely on garment construction.

"It was an honor to represent Italian cinema and to do so while wearing these incredible designs by Tess Mann," said Sofia Milos. "The craftsmanship and architectural details of both pieces made a powerful statement and perfectly aligned with my style for these appearances."

Tess Mann, Founder and Creative Director at Tess Mann Atelier, notes: "Sofia represents the balance of artistic achievement and authentic presence. Each structural element of these designs complement her appearances at the 2025 Los Angeles Italia Film Festival."

The collaboration demonstrates Tess Mann Atelier's growing presence within Hollywood's cultural events. The brand's perspective, informed by Mann's background in federal law enforcement before entering fashion design, connects with accomplished women seeking fashion that balances empowerment with artistic expression.

The atelier's architectural approach to evening wear has attracted celebrity stylists seeking alternatives to traditional red carpet attire. Each Tess Mann Atelier creation reflects the brand's commitment to sustainable luxury and ethical craftsmanship while supporting feminine elegance and power. This high-profile cultural event represents another milestone for the Nashville-based luxury fashion house as it continues to expand its presence in celebrity styling.

Sofia Milos, a multilingual performer of Italian and Greek heritage, brings dynamic charisma to each role she undertakes. Currently starring as Tina Teva in the Amazon Prime series "Gravesend," Milos continues to build upon a career defined by powerful characters including her recurring role in Robert Zemeckis's "Project Bluebook" and her featured appearance in "Criminal Minds Beyond Borders." Her on-screen versatility first captured international attention through her performance as detective Yelina Salas in "CSI: Miami" and as the formidable Annalisa Zucca in HBO's "The Sopranos." Beyond her extensive television portfolio, Milos has maintained a significant film presence, starring opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme in "The Order" and delivering a captivating performance in the romantic indie "Passionada." When not on set, Milos channels her creative energy into philanthropy and her forthcoming luxury skincare venture RADIANT, a line of natural, Italian-made beauty products designed to promote what she calls "Inside Out Beauty" – reflecting her holistic approach to both professional and personal endeavors.

Luxury retail partners and wardrobe stylists interested in representing the brand should contact Tess Mann Atelier for detailed information about opportunities and requirements

For more information about Tess Mann Atelier or to schedule a media interview with Tess Mann, please contact Tess Mann Atelier's Director of Public Relations Meredith Corning

Please note: The DPA Gift Lounge event is its own entity and not affiliated with the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival. Contact Nathalie Dubois for more information on the DPA Gift Lounge

Photos used with permission ©Sofia Milos.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Founded by retired FBI agent Tess Mann, Tess Mann Atelier creates bespoke couture pieces that combine architectural details, intricate handwork, and flowing silhouettes. Each piece is thoughtfully crafted using sustainable and ethical practices, designed for powerful women who dare to be iconic. In a world that often underestimates women, Tess Mann Atelier emerges as a beacon of strength and elegance, proving that fashion can be both empowering and environmentally conscious. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.

About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary force behind Tess Mann Atelier, brings a uniquely powerful perspective to luxury fashion, shaped by her remarkable journey from FBI field agent to celebrated couture designer. After over two decades of service in federal law enforcement, Mann channeled her understanding of female empowerment into creating designs that serve as armor for the modern woman. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own experience in high-stakes environments, Mann has developed a distinctive style that melds rebellion with grace. Her creations are characterized by architectural details, premium sustainable fabrics, and meticulous craftsmanship that can require up to 1800 hours of handwork per piece. Each design seamlessly blends classic and contemporary elements, from timeless silhouettes to bold, innovative structures that command attention.

